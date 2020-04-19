Kriti Sanon’s Best On-screen Pairings That Were Loved By Her Fans

From delivering action films like Heropanti to acting in comedy-dramas, Kriti Sanon has carved a place for herself in the hearts of the audience. Her recent release, Panipat, clocked up average numbers at the box-office, but Kriti was appreciated for her role as Parvati Bai in the film. The star has delivered some remarkable movies till date. Here are some of the movies where Kriti’s pairing with her co-stars was liked by the critics as well as her fans.

Kriti Sanon’s best on-screen pairings

Ayushmann Khurrana

Kriti Sanon worked with Ayushmann Khurrana in the film Bareilly Ki Barfi, which also featured Rajkummar Rao in the lead role. A romantic comedy, Bareilly Ki Barfi was directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari and was a critical success. The film performed well, collecting a total of ₹34 crores approximately. The romantic comedy film was inspired by a French novel titled 'Ingredients of love'. Apart from the film, the movie’s soundtrack was also loved by many music lovers. One of the tracks, Nazm Nazm, became a very popular track upon the movie's release.

Kartik Aaryan

Kriti Sanon and Kartik Aaryan were appreciated for their on-screen pairing in the 2019 release Luka Chuppi. The film was a hit and the plot of the film revolved around the concept of live-in relationships in small towns of India. Helmed by Laxman Utekar, the film crossed the ₹30-crore mark within three days of its release. During a media interaction, writer of the film Rohan Shankar revealed that film was inspired by his real-life story.

Sushant Singh Rajput

Kriti Sanon and Sushant Singh Rajput appeared together in the film Raabta. Directed by Dinesh Vijan, the film revolved around Sushant Singh Rajput and Kriti Sanon's characters' love story. The duo had good chemistry together and some of their scenes were fun to watch. Although the storyline failed to impress audiences and critics, there were quite a few good songs that were liked by their fans.

