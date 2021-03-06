Kriti Sanon Is Missing Her "new Friend" In This Instagram Post, Here's Who It Is

Indian actress Kriti Sanon recently shared a photo of herself on her Instagram handle. In the photo, Kriti can be seen wearing a biker's jacket with black jeans and a knee pad while sitting on a bike, looking away from the camera. Kriti Sanon's bike looks very similar to the one she was recently seen showcasing in a video announcing her upcoming film Ganapath with Tiger Shroff. Kriti shared the photo with the caption, "Just.. Missing my new friend" along with a couple of bike emojis.

Also read: Kriti Sanon Shares New Filming Location Of 'Bhediya'; Shares Pics With Team

Fans react to Kriti Sanon's photo

Kriti Sanon's photos often prompt a number of responses from her fans on Instagram. Many of Kriti's fans responded to the photo praising the actress' look and beauty. Other fans left comments like, "Uff Queen" and "This is a totally different picture of yours" while another fan commented lauding the actress and saying this is why she was the choice for her upcoming film Ganapath. One of Kriti's fans even commented saying, "How do you manage to slay everytime in any pose or pic". Take a look at some of the reactions to Kriti Sanon's Instagram photo below.

Also read: Kriti Sanon Shares 'lazy' Instagram Post, Fans Call Her 'stunning'

A sneak peek into Kriti Sanon's Instagram and upcoming projects

Kriti Sanon is an extremely popular icon on Instagram seeing as the actress enjoys an impressive following of nearly 38 million on her handle. The actress is an avid Instagrammer, often posting pictures of herself, her family, her work and her upcoming projects. The actress never fails to keep her handle updated with the events of her life, much to the delight of her fans. Kriti is all set to appear in a number of upcoming films apart from Ganapath which is set to release sometime in 2022.

Also read: Kriti Sanon Wishes Tiger Shroff On His Birthday; Calls Him 'Ganapath' In Her Note

The actress will next be seen in the upcoming drama film Mimi, which will star Kriti Sanon as a surrogate mother, alongside Pankaj Tripathi, Sai Tamhankar, Manoj Pahwa and Supriya Pathak. Kriti will also appear in the upcoming film Hum Do Humare Do, alongside Rajkummar Rao. Both films are slated for a 2021 release. However, the next year holds three more projects for the actress, including her upcoming Ganapath. Kriti will appear in the upcoming action comedy film Bachchan Pandey, along with Akshay Kumar and Jacqueline Fernandez. Kriti will also star in the upcoming horror-comedy film Bhediya along with Varun Dhawan.

Also read: Kriti Sanon Feared Getting 'stereotyped' With Small-town Characters, Here's Why

Image source - Kriti Sanon Instagram (by harjeetsphotography)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.