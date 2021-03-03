Kriti Sanon Shares 'lazy' Instagram Post, Fans Call Her 'stunning'

Kriti Sanon, who was last seen in Ashutosh Gowarikar's epic war drama film Panipat, recently shared a few pictures from her photoshoot. The actor looked charming as ever as she added a caption that reflected her mood.

Kriti Sanon looks beautiful in her latest photoshoot

Kriti Sanon recently took to Instagram to share four pictures from her latest photoshoot. The Luka Chuppi actress looked effortlessly stunning as she struck a pose for the camera. The actress was seen wearing active gym wear with minimal makeup. All the photos featured the actor in almost similar poses. While sharing the photos, Kriti Sanon captioned the post by saying that she was feeling lazy. She also gave photo credits to Tejas Neruekar. The photographer also uploaded Kriti Sanon's photos on his Instagram handle.

Fans react to Kriti Sanon's 'lazy' feels photos

Fans were quick to react to Kriti Sanon's photos. Kriti Sanon has a following of over 30 million on Instagram, so it was no wonder when the photos uploaded by the actress quickly got over 1.1 million likes and 5 thousand plus comments and doesn't seem to be stopping there. Fans quickly spammed the comments section with heart and love eyes emojis. One fan commented that Kriti looked stunning.

Kriti Sanon wraps up shoot for Bachchan Pandey

Kriti Sanon took to her Instagram to announce that she wrapped the shoot for her upcoming movie Bachchan Pandey in which she is paired opposite Akshay Kumar. The actress in her caption said that it was one of her best, most fun and memorable schedules she's ever had. She also added that time flew by quickly and they ended up making a movie in between laughter, gaming sessions and never-ending lunches and dinners. The actress also added in her caption how she could not wait for the fans to watch this film.

Kriti Sanon reveals teaser for her upcoming movie 'Bhediya'

Kriti Sanon will be starring opposite Varun Dhawan in the horror-comedy movie Bhediya. Bhediya will be releasing in 2022 and will be Bollywood's first werewolf film. Kriti Sanon took to her Instagram to share a teaser of the movie. While sharing the teaser, the Luka Chuppi actor wrote in her caption that she gives her greetings to Stree and Roohi.

