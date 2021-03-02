Kriti Sanon Wishes Tiger Shroff On His Birthday; Calls Him 'Ganapath' In Her Note

Kriti Sanon and Tiger Shroff starred together in Heropanti. On the occasion of Tiger Shroff's birthday, the actor shared an Instagram post wishing him. She also mentioned their upcoming film Ganapath in the caption. Take a look at Kriti's story on Tiger Shroff's birthday.

Kriti wishes Tiger Shroff on his birthday

Bollywood actor Kriti Sanon took to her Instagram story to wish her Heropanti co-star Tiger Shroff. She called him 'Ganapath' referring to their upcoming film. She also shared some pictures with the actor and played the song Whistle Baja from their movie Heropanti in the background. She wrote that she hopes he gets everything that he desires. The pictures are stills from their movie Heropanti. Take a look at Kriti Sanon's photos with Tiger Shroff.

Image source: Kriti Sanon's Instagram

Image source: Kriti Sanon's Instagram

More about 'Ganapath'

Ganapath is the remake of Sylvester Stallone’s Rambo. Ganapath cast stars Kriti Sanon and Tiger Shroff in the lead roles. The film is directed by Vikas Bahl and is set to release in 2022. The film will showcase Tiger as a boxer and Kriti as his love interest. Kriti recently shared the first look of her character Jass. She is seen riding a bike and wrote that she can't wait for the film to release.

A sneak peek into Kriti Sanon's Instagram

Kriti shared a picture from the shoot of her film Bachchan Pandey. In the picture, she is seen looking into the mirror before her take. She wrote, "Final touches..The seconds before “Action”.. when I’m still a bit of ME but also a bit of MYRA ." She also shared a series of pictures of herself showcasing her various moods. She wore a red dress with a black biker jacket and flaunted red lipstick. Take a look at some of Kriti Sanon's photos.

Kriti Sanon's movies

Kriti Sanon's movies such as Panipat, Bareilly Ki Barfi, Luka Chuppi and Raabta have entertained the audience over the years. The actor was last seen in Pati Patni Aur Woh playing a cameo role of Neha Khanna. The actor will next be seen in Mimi where she will be seen playing a surrogate mother. She will also be seen in films like Hum Do Hamare Do, Bachchan Pandey and Bhediya.

