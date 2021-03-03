Kriti Sanon Shares New Filming Location Of 'Bhediya'; Shares Pics With Team

Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon's upcoming supernatural horror film Bhediya is one of the most anticipated Hindi movies. Both the actors have been sharing regular updates about the movie on their respective social media accounts. Recently, Kriti Sanon shared that the cast and crew of the Bhediya have landed in Arunachal Pradesh to shoot the next segment of the film.

Bhediya's cast in Arunachal Pradesh

In the pictures shared by Kriti, Varun Dhawan and Abhishek Banerjee are all smiles for the camera. Kriti looks stunning in a black crop top and a pair of black joggers. A puffer jacket has completed her look. Varun is also dressed in black overalls while Abhishek is dressed in an olive green tee-shirt and a pair of dark blue jeans. Indian film producer Dinesh Vijan has also accompanied the actors. In the caption, Kriti wrote, "#BHEDIYA arrives in Arunachal Pradesh!"

Kriti's post garnered over 296K likes within an hour of uploading. Bollywood actor Varun Sharma also has commented on the post with a couple of dancing and red heart emojis. While several of her fans have expressed their excitement for the film by commenting on the post using the red heart and fore emojis. See their reactions below:

Varun Dhawan already seems to have gotten into his character. On March 3, he shared a fun video of him howling like a wolf as he climbed down the stairs of the plane. Ayushmann Khurana dropped a comment on Varun's post by saying, "Bhediya re bhediya re mera dil chura ke layi jaaa". He also shared a snippet of the film wherein he turns into a werewolf at the sight of a full moon.

Bhediya's release date, cast and other details

Along with Kriti, Varun and Abhishek, Bhediya's cast also includes Deepak Dobriyal. The screenplay of the film is written by Niren Bhatt and is directed by Amar Kaushik. The release date of the film has not been announced yet. Kriti Sann, too, has a packed 2021 as several of her films are slated to release this year. She is next going to be seen in the drama film Mimi. She also recently updated her fans of the schedule wrap of her upcoming action flick, Bachchan Pandey.

Image courtesy- @kritisanon Instagram

