Kriti Sanon Is On A Binge-watching Spree #InTimesOfCorona; See Post

If one is confused about what to do during the self-isolation period, then Kriti Sanon has a suggestion. The actor who has imposed a precautionary social distancing on herself shared what she does to make the most of the time at hand. During the times of Coronavirus scare, Kriti Sanon is binge-watching on her favourite series.

Also Read | Tara Sutaria, Sara Ali Khan And Kriti Sanon's Best Eye Makeup Looks To Follow

Kriti Sanon took to her Instagram and shared a story update of what is she is up to during the Coronavirus or COVID-19 voluntary lockdown. She shared a still of her watching The Stranger.

The Heropanti actor mentioned in one of the hashtags that she is actually on a binge-watching spree of The Stranger. Kriti Sanon is actually catching up on the times she has lost while hustling between work schedules.

Check out Kriti Sanon's Instagram story

Snippet Credits: Kriti Sanon's Instagram

Also Read | Kriti Sanon Opens Up About ‘what If’s’ During The Initial Days Of Her Career In B'wood

The picture shared by the actor is a still from episode four of season one of the thriller series The Stranger. She hashtagged and put GIFs of #bingewatching #inthetimeofcorona. She also put the GIF which read ‘social distancing’. The show that Kriti Sanon is watching, The Stranger, is a mystery thriller about a stranger man making claims in front of Adam Price. The show is loved by many fans.

Also Read | Kriti Sanon Starrer 'Raabta' Was Initially Offered To Alia Bhatt? Learn More Unknown Facts

After the World Health Organisation declared the novel Coronavirus of COVID-19 a pandemic, the government of India has urged the citizens to practice social distancing and work from home if one is from the private sector. Several celebrities are resorting to social media to spread awareness about either #safehands challenge or social distancing. Some celebrities are even sharing ideas on how to save yourself from boredom due to self-isolation.

Also Read | When Kriti Sanon Spoke About Criticisms And How She Deals With Trolls

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.