Kriti Sanon Is Seen Reading A Book On EQ, Says It's 'time To Learn Something New'

Actor Kriti Sanon recently shared a new book with her fans on Instagram stories. The book is called - 'Emotional Intelligence: Why It Can Matter More Than IQ' by Daniel Goleman and the actor also added that she was excited to learn something new. Take a look at her post and see more books that the actor has read.

Kriti Sanon is learning something new

In the post uploaded by the actor, fans can spot the cover of the book - 'Emotional Intelligence: Why It Can Matter More Than IQ' by Daniel Goleman. Kriti mentions that she was 'Now Reading' the book and also mentioned that it was 'Time to Learn Something New' (sic). The background of the post was quite attractive.

'Emotional Intelligence: Why It Can Matter More Than IQ' by Daniel Goleman has been rated 4.02 on Goodreads. The author has mentioned in the description that happiness cannot be brought by IQ but can only be truly understood by understanding EQ. The book defines 'five crucial skills of emotional intelligence, and shows how they determine our success in relationships, work, and even our physical well-being'.

The book has many good reviews with fans of the book mentioning how the book is 'visionary', is a 'seminal contribution to understanding the human condition' and how it is a 'roadmap of practical steps for living better, both within ourselves and with those around us'.

Kriti on the book, 'The Secret'

Kriti Sanon had also mentioned another book earlier. The book was called 'The Secret'. The actor was listening to the audiobook version of 'The Secret'. Take a look at the post:

Kriti also added a long caption with her post. Her caption read - 'think positive and be kind because the energy you emit will bounce back at you ultimately. Make sure you emit what you would like to receive. Some call it the law of attraction.

Some call it Karma.' (sic). Many fans liked and commented on the video.

