Kriti Sanon & Nupur Sanon Click Goofy Selfies, Latter Calls Her 'best Person In World'

On Monday morning, Nupur Sanon posted a series of goofy selfies with sister Kriti Sanon. As seen in the first pic, Kriti lifted up her hands and made a cute face. In the next picture, the Panipat actor winked while posing for the camera. Nupur penned a heartfelt caption for her sister. She called the getaway a 'much needed' one and wrote that Kriti is the 'best person in the world'.

As soon as Nupur Sanon's Instagram post was up, fans flooded the comment section with love. A user wrote, "Both are looking beautiful always stay happy." Another fan penned, "Both sweethearts in one frame." Many simply dropped hearts and awestruck emoticons on the post. Take a look at Kriti Sanon and Nupur Sanon's selfies.

Kriti and Nupur's goofy selfies

Kriti Sanon and Nupur Sanon escaped for a getaway with family on September 17. Ever since then, the duo has been sharing glimpses from their trip. Kriti Sanon took to her Instagram and gave a glimpse of the villa where she is vacationing. She posted a video in which a swimming pool could be seen. She wrote, "My calm corner for few days".

Nupur Sanon, on the other hand, time and again posts pictures of herself on Instagram. Recently, she posted a picture in which she was seen enjoying her swim-time in the pool. Nupur pulled off a green bikini. Earlier, she also sported a blue swimwear.

On the work front, Kriti Sanon will be seen alongside Akshay Kumar, Rajkummar Rao, Dimple Kapadia and Paresh Rawal in the film Bachchan Pandey. Moreover, she is also roped in for Ahmed Khan's upcoming directorial, Heropanti 2, alongside Tiger Shroff.

This year in March, Kriti wrapped up shooting for Laxman Utekar's Mimi. The film is a remake of the National Award-winning 2011 Marathi film titled Mala Aai Vhhaychy!. Sharing pictures from the set, Kriti wrote, "It's such a lovely feeling when everyone just wants to put in their best effort to make a beautiful film! Mimi. This one’s too close to my heart." In the film, Kriti will be seen playing the character of a surrogate mother for a couple.

