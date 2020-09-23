Kriti Sanon Turns Videographer For Nupur Sanon, Captures Her Sister's Pool Shenanigans

It seems the quarantine has not dampened the mood of the Sanon sisters who are taking time out to spend some happy moments together. Nupur Sanon recently took to her Instagram account to post a video of herself enjoying pool time. Older sister Kriti was the woman behind the lens making sure her little sister looked perfect. Here's what this is about.

Kriti Sanon captures Nupur Sanon enjoying the perfect swim in a pool

Earlier in the day, on Nupur Sanon's Instagram, she posted a video of herself in the pool enjoying a swim. The video starts with Nupur doing the backstroke and swimming from one end of the pool to another while the Jack Johnson song, Banana Pancakes played in the background. She donned a pink and black monokini while her hair was tied in a top knot.

Adding a caption to the post, Nupur wrote, "What Jack Johnson really meant : ðŸŽ¶ Can’t you see that it’s just raining?..Ain’t no need to go outside(the pool) ðŸ¤ªðŸ ðŸ’žðŸ ". She credited the video to her older sister, Kriti Sanon. Check out the video here:

It seems that the Sanon sisters are out on a vacation. A day ago, Nupur Sanon shared a series of their fun selfies on Instagram. Adding a caption to the post, Nupur wrote, "LOML ðŸ™‚♥ï¸". Check it out:

There were other photos and videos from their vacation as well that Nupur Sanon posted on their social media. A few were of Nupur enjoying another swim in a blue and green bikini while Kriti seems to have taken a back seat from the social media during her vacation. Check out Nupur's photos here:

On the work front, Kriti Sanon was last seen in the period drama, Panipat which also starred Arjun Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt in lead roles. The movie was based on the third battle of Panipat and showed the Maratha kingdom in all its glory. The film was helmed by Ashutosh Gowarikar and released in 2019.

However, Kriti Sanon seems to have a host of movie lined up which are at various stages of production. She will be seen next in Mimi, a film based on surrogacy which can be expected to be an emotional journey given the posters and the tone of the movie. It will also star Pankaj Tripathi, Manoj Pahwa and Supriya Pathak.

Kriti Sanon will star in Heropanti 2 along with Tiger Shroff. The movie is a sequel to their debut movie which released in 2014. She also has Second Innings, Housefull 5 and Bachchan Pandey in her kitty.

