Lessons Kriti Sanon Learned While Making A Healthy Chocolate Pudding Amid Self-quarantine

The Coronavirus outbreak has taken a toll on the daily lives of people around the world. Bollywood celebs are spending time indoors with their families and loved ones, as a precautionary measure. It is not surprising to see the stars of Bollywood indulge in a new activity every day to keep themselves occupied and also entertain their fans. Speaking of which, Kriti Sanon took to her Instagram on Wednesday night to share an update about the lessons she learned while baking a chocolate pudding at home during self-quarantine.

Kriti Sanon bakes a cake on Lockdown day 1

Now that PM Narendra Modi has appealed for a 21 days lockdown in the country, citizens are requested to be home to contain the spread of Coronavirus. Bollywood celebrities are time and again sharing their updates to keep their fans enthralled. To keep herself occupied at home, Kriti Sanon baked a dark chocolate chia pudding at home amid self-quarantine.

In the caption, she shared her experience and also spoke about the life lessons she learned while baking the cake. She said, "1. Normal pudding tastes better than Chia pudding. So don’t ruin a good dessert by trying to make it healthy (Its dessert, not salad!

2. If you’re making it for your parents, don’t use Dark chocolate because they’ll just say kadwa hai”. Check out Kriti Sanon's post here:

For the unversed, it was Kriti Sanon and Nupur Sanon's father's birthday last night, March 25. The sisters surely knew how to celebrate it at home with utmost grace. As per Nupur Sanon's Instagram updates, they also relished a family dinner. Check out the celebratory snaps here.

