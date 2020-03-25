Sonam Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor & Kriti Sanon Ooze Glamour In ‘Banarasi Sarees’

Sonam Kapoor was last seen in The Zoya Factor that did moderately well at the box office. Shraddha Kapoor, on the other hand, last graced the silver screen with Baaghi 3 and Street Dancer 3D. Both the films warmly impressed moviegoers. Kriti Sanon shared screen space with Arjun Kapoor in Panipat and now has many films in the pipeline including Mimi.

While all the three divas are busy venturing out their careers in Bollywood, they also turn heads with their impressive style statements. A look at times the time when Sonam Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor and Kriti Sanon sported 'Banarasi' sarees gracefully.

Sonam Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor & Kriti Sanon shell out Banarasi feels in these sarees

Sonam Kapoor

Sonam Kapoor sported a royal green Banarasi saree for one of her events. She clubbed her outfit with an exquisite closed neck ornament and a Maangtika. With a richly matte red lipstick, she looked perfect.

Also Read | Shraddha Kapoor enjoys home-cooked food, shares glimpse of mouth-watering lunch plate

Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha Kapoor, whole promoting one of her films, opted for a purple Banarasi saree. Not to miss how she wore a flower garland on her hair to add more twist of tradition to her attire. She too wore a closed neck ornament with a pair of huge Jhumkaas. With bold eye makeup, she looked ravishing.

Also Read | Sonam Kapoor Knows How To Slay In Shades Of Grey & These Pics Prove It; See Here

Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon while promoting Panipat with Arjun Kapoor sported a blush pink Banarasi saree. All eyes were on the backless blouse that glammed up her look. Sanon wore a huge pair of danglers and kept her makeup minimal. Take a look.

Also Read | When Sonam Kapoor's sister Rhea Kapoor talked about the star's Cannes 2019 looks

Also Read | Kriti Sanon goes on diet for the first time after putting on 15 kgs; here's what she said

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.