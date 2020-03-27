When Kriti Sanon Channelled Her Inner Parvati Bai In Traditional Outfits

Raabta actor Kriti Sanon played the role of Sadashivrao Bhau's wife Parvati Bai in the Ashutosh Gowarikar's period drama film Panipat. The film revolved around the betrayal of Maratha warriors during the third Battle of Panipat, which is considered as one of the mightiest battles ever fought in the history of India. Apart from Arjun Kapoor and Kriti Sanon, Sanjay Dutt and veteran actor Padmini Kolhapure were also seen on the silver screen after a long time. Kriti Sanon's appearance in the film was appreciated by a lot of her fans. Take a look at Kriti Sanon's photos where she channelled her inner Parvati Bai by donning traditional outfits.

From Kriti Sanon's Instagram - Her Panipat look

The first picture is from sets of Panipat, in which Kriti looks pretty wearing a red saree in Maharashtrian style. In the second post, which is a video, Kriti is seen dressed as Parvati Bai. However, she is seen grooving to the tunes of Luka Chuppi's song Coca Cola. She is seen adding a Marathi Lavni twist at the end of the video.

Times when Kriti channelled her inner Parvati Bai with her sartorial choice

In the above pictures, Kriti Sanon is seen wearing an ensemble by Rajesh Pratap Singh. Her look included asymmetrical white full sleeves flared kurta which has a front zip detail and black graphical prints all over it. She teamed her kurta with a pair of palazzo pants in off white featuring a broad golden border. She styled her look with brushed open beach wavy hair, dark brows, light smokey eyes, nude lips, chunky jhumkas, golden kolhapuris and a large red bindi. Her attention-grabbing bindi and makeup were reminiscent of her Panipat look.

In the above picture, Kriti Sanon is looking radiant as she channelised a modernised version of Parvati Bai. She wore a red saree by designer Anita Dongre which had a subtle embroidered border. Styled by celebrity stylist Sukriti Grover, she had her hair tied back in a bun. With kohl-lined eyes, minimal makeup, a red bindi and golden chandbalis, the actor looked as elegant as ever.

