Kriti Sanon Opens Up About Domestic Violence & It's Importance Of Reporting It; Watch

Kriti Sanon has been an active user of various social media websites. The actor recently made it to headlines for her Instagram post that is dedicated to stopping domestic violence in the country. Kriti Sanon shared a video where she was reciting a poem written on the topic of domestic violence. The poem she was reciting was written on domestic abuse while she was young and with it, she urged women who were undergoing domestic abuse during coronavirus times to stand up for their rights. Read more about her recent Instagram post.

Kriti Sanon talks about domestic violence in her Instagram post

Kriti Sanon is taking some time to spread awareness about being safe from domestic violence during this Coronavirus lockdown. She pointed out that “It’s your life and you can control your life and only you can control your life”. She said that “If you are someone who is going through domestic violence of any kind — firstly know it in your heart and mind that it is not OK for anyone to hurt you physically. Please report it”. Also talking about the ending of her poem, the actor thinks that she would change it now as it is utter important to report any type of domestic violence.

On the professional end, Kriti Sanon was seen in 2019 history/drama, Panipat. The film starred popular faces of the industry like Arjun Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt, Zeenat Aman and Padmini Kolhapure. The film got a negative response from its audience and was also termed as a flop. The movie was made on an estimated budget of Rs 100 crores but only collected around Rs 49 crores through box office collections.

