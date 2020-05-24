Kriti Sanon's 'Heropanti': Some Behind-the-scenes Fun From Her Bollywood Debut

Kriti Sanon was seen alongside Tiger Shroff in Heropanti. Both the actors made their Bollywood debut with the film. The movie was about the love story between Bablu (Tiger Shroff) and Dimpy (Kriti Sanon). The makers have also planned for a sequel which is titled as Heropanti 2. As per reports, the movie will release in 2021. Take a look at some of the behind-the-scene videos from Heropanti to refresh your memories.

Behind-the-scenes from Heropanti

In the video, Kriti Sanon is seen posing with Tiger Shroff for the poster of the film. Sabbir Khan also praises the on-screen pair and their acting in the film. He says that both the actors look stunning together. Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon also take solo photos for the poster of the film. Kriti Sanon is seen wearing makeup during the photoshoot of the poster. Tiger Shroff is also seen performing some stunts during the poster photoshoot.

The song Whistle Baja has a history behind it. Tiger Shroff's father Jackie Shroff played the flute in the 1983 film Hero. Following the legacy, Tiger is also seen doing the same in the song Whistle Baja. He plays the flute in the song and also talks about the history. Kriti Sanon is excited about her first Bollywood song in a film. She also talks about the signature dance step in the song.

The makers of the film shot Rabba in Kashmir. Sabbir Khan mentions in the video that it is freezing in Kashmir and it is not easy shooting. He also adds that Tiger Shroff was giving amazing expressions for the shoot. Tiger Shroff also injured himself during the shoot of the song but eventually, he recovered soon and the song was shot perfectly. Kriti Sanon also mentions in the video that the place is freezing. The video gained over 3.2 million views on YouTube.

In this video, Tiger Shroff is seen performing some phenomenal stunts in the film. His hard work and dedication are seen in this behind-the-scenes video. The movie is filled with action and Tiger also talks about his role in the film. Tiger is also seen spending some fun time with Sabbir Khan in this video. Sabbir Khan also says that Tiger performed every stunt without any help and cables.

