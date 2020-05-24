Kriti Sanon And Varun Dhawan Starrer 'Dilwale' Definitely A Must-watch

Kriti Sanon is one of the finest actors among the fresh and young actors in Bollywood today. She entered the industry with Sabbir Khan’s Heropanti (2014) and hasn’t looked back since. In the past couple of years, Kriti Sanon has given the industry some back-to-back hit movies. Along with being a versatile actor and an overachiever, Kriti Sanon is also an internet sensation today.

In 2015, Kriti Sanon was a part of the lead cast of Rohit Shetty’s Dilwale. The lead cast of the movie also includes Shah Rukh Khan, Varun Dhawan, and Kajol The film co-features Boman Irani, Johnny Lever, Varun Sharma, Vinod Khanna, Kabir Bedi and Sanjay Mishra in pivotal roles. The plot of the film revolves around the siblings of two estranged lovers who fall for each other. However, they are unaware of the violent past that drove their respective sibling apart. Here are the reasons why Dilwale is a must-watch-

Also Read | Kriti Sanon Opens Up About The Time When Relatives Warned Her Against Bollywood

Reasons why Kriti Sanon starrer Dilwale a must watch

Dilwale marked as the first collaboration of Kriti Sanon with Rohit Shetty. The movie also has a very talented supporting cast, including Varun Sharma, Sanjay Mishra, Johnny Lever, Mukesh Tiwari, Pankaj Tripathi, and Boman Irani. The movie was a blockbuster and smoothly made its way to the ₹100 crores club. Reportedly, Dilwale earned ₹150 crores at the Indian box-office cinema. The movie earned ₹408.15 crores worldwide.

Also Read | Kriti Sanon Opens Up About Domestic Violence & It's Importance Of Reporting It; Watch

Dilwale got 3.5/5 stars, which is a big achievement in today’s time. Apart from the good comments and recommendations from the critic, the audience also loved the movie. Here is what fans had to say about the movie-

The most hilarious scene in the movie. favorite scene #Dilwalepic.twitter.com/Jcft7rsFO7 — Sᴏʜᴀɪʟ ★ (@SohailAAura) November 18, 2019

Also Read | Times When Kriti Sanon Stunned Her Fans With Her Gorgeous Portrait Shots

Fun fact:-#Dilwale is still the highest worldwide grosser for #VarunDhawan, #Kajol & #KritiSanon. The second highest for SRK, after Chennai Express.



It went crazy in overseas, considering clash with with #StarWars (a huge film) & #BajiraoMastani (which also did well overseas). pic.twitter.com/K7GnXp8sKl — Sohom (@sohom_pramanick) April 23, 2020

Also Read | Kriti Sanon's Most Noted Romantic Films To Binge-watch; From 'Luka Chuppi' To 'Dilwale'

#Dilwale album was awarded "double platinum" by @YouTube.

1st for an Indian movie.



Dilwale recorded the highest pre release revenue for an Indian movie at the time of its release#4yearsOfDilwale pic.twitter.com/WX6WweI6uD — Brijwa SRK FAN (@BrijwaSrk) December 18, 2019

Dilwale is a complete entertainment package. From an amazing director to an iconic on-screen Jodi, the movie has it all. The movie also has a heavy dose of emotional content, exploring the relationship between Shah Rukh Khan and Kabir Bedi, who plays Kajol's father. While Varun Dhawan is seen doing some cool stunts, comic relief is provided by Varun Sharma. The movie is distributed by Red Chillies Entertainment. Its dialogues are written by Sajid-Farhad and soundtrack is composed by Pritam. This movie marks as Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol'sseventh movie together.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.