Kriti Sanon Is Every Bit Diva In These Monochrome Pictures

Bollywood divas never fail to amaze their fans with their sartorial choices for public appearances or photoshoots. The common and preferred frames for a photoshoot is the black and white frame. Kriti Sanon also chose to pose in several blacks and white backgrounds and frames giving her fans the perfect shot they admire upon.

Keep it casual

Kriti Sanon donned a layer ruffled maxi dress for a magazine photoshoot. The actor wore a printed maxi dress and paired it with boots. Her look is completed with minimal makeup and a sleek hairstyle.

The party ensemble

Kriti Sanon looked absolutely gorgeous as she posed for a picture in a black sequinned dress. Her dress was complemented with a deep hemp neckline that made her look even more stunning. The actor completed her look with long studded earrings and an array of rings.

The ethnic saga

Kriti Sanon pulled off an ethnic look for a magazine photoshoot. She wore an embroidered saree with an off-shoulder blouse. The actor's blouse was embroidered with floral diamond embellishments. She accessorised the look with a big chunky neckpiece and a headband. For her glam, she pulled off a smokey eye look with a sleek bun hairstyle.

Simple yet glammed up

In the below picture, Kriti Sanon is seen wearing a black bodycon dress. She is carrying a simple look with black kohl eyes and open hair look.

The party affair

Kriti Sanon donned a sequinned embellished skirt for an event. She paired her skirt with a one-side ruffled sleeve top. Her top had beautiful embellishments that made her outfit more adorable. She completed the look with glam makeup and earrings.

Image Courtesy: Kriti Sanon Instagram

