Kriti Sanon's Offbeat Saree Looks Can Be A Source Of Inspiration To Anyone

Bollywood News

Kriti Sanon slays in ethnic as well as western wear. Here is a look at instances when she rocked the saree look in the most unexpected manner. Read ahead

Written By Sania Kader | Mumbai | Updated On:
Kriti Sanon is considered one of the finest actors in the industry at the moment. Her fans are also fond of her fashion choices and the actor enjoys a huge social media following. Here are four instances when she slayed the saree look in the most unexpected way.

Offbeat saree looks of Kriti Sanon

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kriti (@kritisanon) on

1.       The glittery saree has been in fashion for a while now. Here, Kriti Sanon can be seen wearing a white coloured saree full of sequins. She is wearing a bikini-style backless blouse with the saree and has accessorized the look well with golden bangles and heavy earrings. Her hair is tied back into a bun with some jasmine flowers wrapped around it.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kriti (@kritisanon) on

2.       Here, Kriti Sanon is seen pulling off a traditional saree look. The saree is a combination of pink and green. Her blouse is strapless with a knot at the back. She has also worn golden statement earrings with the saree. Her hair is left open with a middle partition. She can also be seen wearing a heavy ring.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kriti (@kritisanon) on

3.       Here Kriti Sanon can be seen wearing a heavy golden saree. The saree has a fan-like structure for the pallu. The part wrapped around has heavy work done over it. Her hair has been neatly tied up with a few strands left out. In accessories, the actor is wearing heavy golden statement earrings.

Read Kriti Sanon Dresses Up As Traffic Cop 'Chulbuli Pandey' For Her Latest Ad Shoot, See Pic

Also read Kriti Sanon Is A Total Boss Lady As She Slays On The Cover Page Of A Magazine

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kriti (@kritisanon) on

4.       Here, Actor Kriti Sanon is seen wearing a classic red saree. The saree is plain while the sleeveless blouse has heavy work done over it. She can be seen wearing earrings matching with the work of her outfit. Kriti Sanon’s hair has been tied into a low bun while her makeup matches the outfit.

Read Kriti Sanon's Silver Mini Blazer Dress With Pink Belt Is Total Fun; See Photo

Also read Times When Kriti Sanon Played A Small Town Girl In Bollywood Movies

Image Courtesy: Kriti Sanon Instagram

 

 

Published:
