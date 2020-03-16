Kriti Sanon Makes Heads Turn In A Velvety Glamorous Gown; See Pics

Bollywood actor Kriti Sanon marked her debut in the Hindi film industry in Sabbir Khan’s Heropanti opposite Tiger Shroff. She garnered positive response for her role in this 2014’s action-comedy flick. Later on, Sanon went on to star in Dilwale, Bareilly Ki Barfi and Luka Chuppi, which were commercially successful.

Besides Kriti Sanon’s skillful acting, she is known for her sartorial choices. Her style has changed from little dresses, skinny jeans and tank top to bohemian attires over the years. She twists and finds various methods to alter her simple look into an attractive and funky one.

Recently, Kriti Sanon posted a series of pictures on her official Instagram handle. The Panipat actor has donned a velvety green gown in the pictures. She made heads turn in her grandeur attire. This Shantanu and Nikhil’s ensemble features a plunging v-neckline with ruffles all along. Sanon’s dress is filled with details and also flaunts her well-toned waist. Moreover, the bottom of the gown is gorgeously flared and sweeping. Have a look at her pictures:

Kriti Sanon aced her look in this backless gown with sheer grace. For a complete look, she opted for a green and sparkly makeup. She also applied a nude lip shade to match with her look. Sanon has sported a low messy bun and accessorized statement earrings with her attire.

Kriti Sanon's work front

On the professional front, Kriti Sanon recently celebrated the first anniversary of Luka Chuppi. She shared posts on her Instagram handle while teaching Coca-Cola dance steps to filmmaker Laxman Utekar. Currently, she is collaborating with the director for her upcoming film Mimi. She has wrapped up the shooting of the film. Mimi also stars Pankaj Tripathi and is scheduled to release in July 2020.

