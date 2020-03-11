From Sonam Kapoor To Kriti Sanon, Actors Show How To Ace Ethnic Wear Without A Dupatta

Traditionally, a salwar suit is paired with a dupatta. However, few Bollywood celebs like Sonam Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Alia Bhatt and many more have taught us otherwise. Ethnic ensembles donned by these celebs have inspired many to add a western tadka to their traditional looks. If you want to wear an ethnic ensemble without pairing it with a dupatta, then you can take cues from these Bollywood celebs.

Sonam Kapoor

Sonam Kapoor is seen wearing a red-striped kurta which features a collar. She paired her outfit with a matching sling bag and pants. Sonam Kapoor accessorised her look with white pointed shoes, statement earrings and rings. Hair tied in a neat bun completes this look of Sonam Kapoor.

Bhumi Pednekar.

Bhumi Pednekar sported a yellow kurta with matching flare pants. Her kurta featured an intricate embroidery work with tassels at the bottom of it. Bhumi kept her look simple yet elegant with minimalistic makeup and accessories. Centre partitioned hair with a maang tikka in the middle completes this gorgeous look of Bhumi Pednekar.

Alia Bhatt

In this picture, Alia Bhatt opted for a yellow kurta with a matching skirt. She accessorised her look with dangler earrings and a small bindi. Alia Bhatt completed her look with centre-partitioned hair featuring thin braids on both sides.

Kriti Sanon

Here, Kriti Sanon is seen donning a long black flowy kurta which she paired with a skirt. This kurta of Kriti Sanon gives out formal vibes as it looks like a blazer. Kriti Sanon accessorised her look with matching pointed shoes and a statement earring. Sleek hair left open completes this look of Kriti Sanon.

Taapsee Pannu

In this picture, Taapsee Pannu can be seen wearing a flowy kurta which she paired with a jacket. Her kurta was paired with striped palazzo pants. Statement heels and heavy jewellery added charm to this look. Hair tied in a neat bun completes this look of Taapsee Pannu.

