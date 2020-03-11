Kriti Sanon's Clothing Line 'Ms.Taken' Is All About Young & Independent Women; Know Facts

Bollywood is known to be one of the biggest film industries in India. One of the important aspects of Bollywood is the actors who are a part of different movies and songs. These celebrities gain a lot of fame once they get recognised because of a movie. However, there are many celebrities who haven't limited themselves only to acting and have decided to try their hands in entrepreneurship too. One such celebrity is Kriti Sanon. Here's a glimpse of the clothing brand by Kriti Sanon, Ms.Taken.

Kriti Sanon's clothing line 'Ms.Taken'

Kriti Sanon launched her brand in 2016. The actor launched it at a fashion show where she walked as a showstopper. She collaborated with Anjuna Reddy for her brand.

Talking about the brand, the actor said in an event that the collection targets the youth and includes both casual and semi-formal garments. She further said that there are days when she felt like pairing simple jeans and basic tee and for her that is fashion. Kriti added that her line also focuses on the same kind of fashion.

Explaining about the strategy behind the line, Kriti Sanon said that there were three spaces in the youth space that they wanted to target. These were men’s wear, women’s ethnic wear, and women’s casual wear.

Kriti Sanon made her Bollywood debut in the year 2014. Since then, the actor has appeared in more than ten movies with most of them being commercially and critically successful at the box office. The actor in just two years of her career launched her own clothing line that added an extra wing to her fame and also to her net worth. Kriti Sanon's income had an added source to it after Ms.Taken. The brand's collaboration with Amazon, Myntra, and Shoppers Stop made progressive sales for the brand yielding more income for the brand and the owner. As of now, Kriti Sanon's net worth is approximately Rs. 14.7 crore, as per reports.

