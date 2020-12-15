Kriti Sanon Misses 'Dear Diary' Aka Nupur On Her B'day, Says 'I Love You Beyond Words'

Actor Kriti Sanon took to her Instagram on December 15, 2020, to wish ‘the funniest entertainer’ of her house a Happy Birthday. It is her sister Nupur Sanon’s birthday and the actor has uploaded an Instagram Reels for the latter along with a long birthday message for her. Scroll down and take a look at the post by Kriti here.

Kriti Sanon’s b'day wishes for sister Nupur Sanon

The actor shared an Instagram Reels which has videos and pictures of the two sisters and their usual banter. Along with the post, the actor expressed how Nupur is like a diary for her and knows everything that is going on in the actor’s life and how Nupur is the funniest entertainer of their house. Kriti also mentioned how Nupur is the only one for whom she will do take the effort of making a Reels video.

She wrote, ‘If you wanna go, baby let’s go, If you wanna rock, I’m ready to roll, And if you wanna slowwww down, We can slow down together!! Happiest Birthday to the funniest entertainer of our house!! @nupursanon You are the one person who I share all my joys, sorrows, poems, gossips, excitements, achievements, confusions and frustrations with! Basically, you are my “Dear Diary”. You know I love you beyond words Nupsuuu! I pray that the coming year is everything you have always wished for! Sending you virtual (wish I could be there by your side today)! Love you alotttt! P.S. You are the only one I can do this mehnat of making a reel for!,’ followed by the hashtag #HappyBirthdayNupsu.

The fans and followers of the two have showered the post with love and the post has over 278k likes so far. They have dropped emojis as well as wishes and love for Nupur in their comments. Take a look at the comments here.

