Kriti Sanon Watches Her 2017 Film Raabta "after Ages" As She Quarantines Herself

Kriti Sanon has been watching her own film Raabta from 2017 as she recovers from COVID-19. The actor in a post made earlier revealed that she has been tested positive and thus will be self-quarantining. Thus, as she relaxes, the actor decided to watch a few movies and began watching the film Raabta featuring herself and Sushant Singh Rajput.

Kriti Sanon watches her film 2017 film Raabta "after ages"

In the image shared by her, Kriti can be seen resting as she watches her TV from her bed. The actor can be seen on screen in a still from the film. Sharing the image on her Instagram stories, Kriti Sanon wrote that she is watching the film after ages. The image also saw the actor mention the names of the character played by Kriti Sanon and Sushant Singh Rajput. Shiv and Saira were the names of the characters mentioned and Kriti expressed that she missed them a lot. Thus the actor seems to be making the most of her time in quarantine as she relaxes and tries to recover from the virus she has contracted. A few hours ago, Kriti Sanon posted an update on Instagram mentioning quite clearly that she has been tested positive for COVID-19.

Further on, she wrote that her fans and well-wishers have nothing to worry about as she is feeling well and has quarantined herself as per the rules laid out by the government. The actor then wrote that she is going to “ride this tide” and will resume work soon when she recovers. Further, as Kriti closed the caption, she wrote that she will be reading all the warm wishes that fans have sent her. She assured that their wishes have been working and advised everyone to be safe as the pandemic has not gotten over yet. A number of celebrities took to the comments to express their good wishes for Kriti and consoled her to get well soon. The actor has thus been self-isolating and maintaining limited contact with people around her. Thus the actor shared an update by posting the still from the 2017 film Raabta featuring herself and the late Sushant Singh Rajput.

