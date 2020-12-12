Kriti Sanon Pens A Beautiful Peom, Says 'I Wanna Open Every Knot Of Who I Should Be'

Kriti Sanon recently penned a heartfelt and motivational poem. On December 12, Saturday, the actor took to her Instagram handle and shared the poem with her fans and followers. Along with the beautiful poetry, Kriti Sanon also shared a dazzling picture of her. Take a look at Kriti Sanon's Instagram post.

Kriti Sanon's poem

Image Credits - Kriti Sanon Instagram Post

In this Instagram post, Kriti Sanon shared two pictures. The first picture was her portrait image, while the other was her poem. In the first image, she looks stunning in a dazzling colourfully dress. She posed twirling her hair. Kriti Sanon opted for a nude makeup look. Her eye makeup looks loud with her smokey eyes. She applied a nude shade lip colour. Kriti Sanon posed in a backdrop of pink flowers. Check out Kriti Sanon's photos below.

Kriti Sanon's heartfelt and motivational poem read as:

I wanna open every knot

Of who i “should” be

So i can elongate the rope

Fly up higher

And discover who i “could” be.

—Kriti ðŸ¦‹

Also Read | Kriti Sanon watches her 2017 film Raabta "after ages" as she quarantines herself

Kriti Sanon's photos

Also Read | Daily ent recap Dec 9: Kriti Sanon tests positive for COVID-19 & other important news

Kriti Sanon tests COVID-19 positive

The Heropanti actor recently shared with her fans that she was tested positive for COVID-19. A couple of days back, she took to her Instagram handle and shared a note talking about her health. As seen in Kriti Sanon's Instagram note, the actor wrote that she was feeling fine and has quarantined herself as per BMC and her doctor’s advice. She also thanked her fans for their messages wishing her speedy recovery and posts on social media.

Kriti Sanon's Instagram note read as:

I’d like to inform all that I have tested positive COVID-19. There’s absolutely nothing to worry about as I am feeling fine and have quarantined myself as per BMC and my doctor’s advice. So I’m gonna ride this tide, rest it out and resume work soon. Till then, I’m reading all the warm wishes and they seem to be working. Be safe guys, the pandemic hasn’t gone yet!

Also Read | Kriti Sanon tests positive for COVID-19, says 'absolutely nothing to worry about'

Also Read | Kriti Sanon celebrates 1 Year of 'Panipat'; shares stills and scenes from the movie

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.