Kriti Sanon Celebrates Her Sister Nupur's Birthday; Expresses Wish To Be There For Her

Kriti Sanon recently took to Instagram to share a video of her celebrating her sister’s birthday. In the video, Kriti Sanon’s sister Nupur Sanon is seen praying to God and then cutting the cake as the song Bar Bar Din Ye Aaye plays in the background. Beautiful decoration of balloons and two cakes can also be seen in the video.

Kriti Sanon celebrated her sister’s birthday on facetime as she couldn’t be there for her. She shared the video sending birthday wishes for her sister and also telling her that she wished she could be there for Nupur on her birthday. Take a look at the video of Kriti Sanon's sister celebrating her birthday.

Kriti Sanon tests COVID-19 positive

The Heropanti actor recently shared with her fans that she was tested positive for COVID-19. Earlier, she took to her Instagram handle to share her health update. In her Instagram note, the actor wrote that she was feeling fine and has quarantined herself as per BMC and her doctor’s advice. She also expressed gratitude for her fans as they send in wishes for her speedy recovery on social media.

Kriti Sanon's Instagram note read as:

I’d like to inform all that I have tested positive COVID-19. There’s absolutely nothing to worry about as I am feeling fine and have quarantined myself as per BMC and my doctor’s advice. So I’m gonna ride this tide, rest it out and resume work soon. Till then, I’m reading all the warm wishes and they seem to be working. Be safe guys, the pandemic hasn’t gone yet!

On the work front, Kriti will be seen alongside Rajkummar Rao, Dimple Kapadia and Paresh Rawal in the film- Bachchan Pandey. Moreover, she is also roped in for Ahmed Khan's upcoming directorial, Heropanti 2, alongside Tiger Shroff. More so, Kriti Sanon recently jetted off to Chandigarh with Rajkummar Rao to start shooting for Dinesh Vijan’s next.

The team of the yet-to-be-titled film will begin shooting for the same on October 30. Kriti showed fans how she travelled in the flight. She was seen wearing masks and face shields. She mentioned that there was a proper 'social distancing'. This year in March, Kriti wrapped up shooting for Laxman Utekar's Mimi. The film is a remake of the National Award-winning 2011 Marathi film titled Mala Aai Vhhaychy!.

