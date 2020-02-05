Kriti Sanon And Mouni Roy Shell Out Some Major Boho Vibes In These Gowns, See Pics

Kriti Sanon and Mouni Roy are winning hearts with their on-point style game. Kriti Sanon was last seen in Panipat, which saw a decent collection at the Box Office. On the other hand, Mouni Roy was last seen in Made In China, opposite Rajkummar Rao that managed to see a massive response from the audience.

While both the divas of Bollywood have films lined up for the year, they are creating headlines with their glamorous outfits. Recently, Mouni Roy and Kriti Sanon were seen sporting classy gowns that stormed the internet. Take a look at their pictures that shell out some major Boho vibes.

Kriti Sanon and Mouni Roy's chic gowns

Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon leaves no stone unturned when it comes to experimenting with new outfits. Recently, Kriti Sanon, for one of her photoshoots, wore an abstract print layered Boho gown. She also clubbed the outfit with some accessories and bold makeup. Not to miss her beachy messy waves that added more glam. Take a look.

Mouni Roy

After working with the Indian television industry, Mouni has now dipped her toes in Bollywood. She is also lauded for her experimental looks. Only recently, Mouni Roy's photos from one of her photoshoot in Varanasi received pouring love from fans. Her Boho style printed gown made her look like a diva. See pictures.

(Image courtesy: Kriti Sanon and Mouni Roy official Instagram)

