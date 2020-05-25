Kriti Sanon's 'Raabta' And Other Movies That Did Not Perform Well At The Box Office

Kriti Sanon kickstarted her career in Hindi cinema with Heropanti co-starring Tiger Shroff. She played the role of Dimpy in the movie and her performance, especially her dance performance, was highly lauded in the movie. The actor has, time and again, delivered some stellar performances in movies including Nenokkadine, Heropanti, Bareily Ki Barfi, and several others. However, there are some movies of Kriti Sanon that did not perform well at the box office. With all that said now, here are some of Kriti Sanon's movies including Raabta that did not perform well at the box office:

Kriti Sanon's movies that did not perform well at the box office

Raabta

Raabta, 2017 action-romance film is directed by Dinesh Vijan and is produced by Dinesh Vijan, Homi Adajania, and Bhushan Kumar. The movie features Sushant Singh Rajput, Kriti Sanon, Jim Sarbh, Varun Sharma, and Rajkummar Rao in lead roles. The soundtrack of the movie including songs like Mai Tera Boyfriend and Raabta, and the title song, are widely popular. The movie did not perform well at the box office and was declared as a ''disaster'' by Box Office India.

Arjun Patiala

Arjun Patiala got released in 2019 and the action-spoof movie is directed by Rohit Jugraj and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Dinesh Vijan, Krishan Kumar, and Sandeep Leyzell. The film features Diljit Dosanjh, Kriti Sanon, and Varun Sharma in prominent roles. Produced under banner names, T-Series, Maddock Films and Bake My Cake Films, the movie received negative reviews from the viewers and critics alike. The movie failed to perform well at the box office and was termed as ''diaster'' by Box Office India. Have a look at the trailer of the movie.

Panipat

Panipat is directed by one of the prominent directors in the Hindi film industry, Ashutosh Gowariker and produced by Sunita Gowariker and Rohit Shelatkar. The movie that got released in 2019 features Arjun Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt and Kriti Sanon in the lead roles. Having a run time of 162 minutes the movie narrates some of the epic events of the Third Battle of Panipat. Arjun Kapoor essayed the role of Sadashiv Rao Bhau and Kriti Sanon portrayed the role of Parvati Bai. The film was unsuccessful at the box office and was termed as ''disaster'' by Box Office India.

