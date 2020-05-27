Kriti Sanon's Highest Rated Movies According To IMDb That You Can Binge-watch

Kriti Sanon is one of the phenomenal actors in Bollywood. After making her Bollywood debut with Heropanti, she has impressed her fans with her acting skills. Her latest movies include Panipat and Housefull 4. The actor also has some interesting upcoming projects, including Mimi and Bachchan Pandey. Here are some of the highest rated movies of Kriti Sanon on IMDb.

Kriti Sanon's best movies

1 - Nenokkadine

Kriti Sanon made her acting debut with 1 - Nenokkadine. She shared screen space with Mahesh Babu in the film. 1 - Nenokkadine is directed by Sukumar. The plot of the film is about a person who suffers from a mental disorder due to his bitter past. Mahesh Babu plays the role of Gautham and Kriti Sanon plays the role of Sameera in the psychological action film.1 - Nenokkadine became the fourth-highest-grossing Telugu film at the United States box office. Actor Kajal Aggarwal was reportedly chosen as the female lead but backed out later due to some issues and Kriti Sanon was signed. The movie has an 8.1 rating on IMDb.

Bareilly Ki Barfi

Bareilly Ki Barfi was a commercial success. The film features Ayushmann Khurrana, Rajkummar Rao and Kriti Sanon.in lead roles. The film released on August 18, 2017. Bareilly Ki Barfi is directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari and bankrolled by Vineet Jain and

Renu Ravi Chopra. The romantic comedy film has received a 7.5 rating on IMDb. The plot of the movie is about Bitti Mishra (Kriti Sanon) who gets inspired by a writer and she decides to meet him. The story of the movie is based on the book The Ingredients of Love by Nicolas Barreau.

Luka Chuppi

The movie has received a 7.5 rating on IMDb. Luka Chuppi's story is based on a reporter named Guddu who falls in love with Rashmi and asks her to marry him. Things turn chaotic when they begin a live-in-relationship and their families come to know about their relationship. Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon play the lead roles in the movie. Luka Chuppi was a hit film directed by Laxman Utekar and produced by Dinesh Vijan.

