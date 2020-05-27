Kriti Sanon's 'Panipat' And Her Other Movies That Faced Box Office Clashes

Kriti Sanon was last seen in Ashutosh Gowariker's Panipat. The historical drama film, starring Kriti Sanon, Arjun Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt in the lead, was based on the third battle of Panipat, which happened between the Marathas and the King of Afghanistan, Ahmad Shah Abdali. This historical drama had faced a box office clash at the time of its release. Read on to know other Kriti Sanon's movies that had to face a box office clash.

Kriti Sanon's movie clashes

Arjun Patiala vs Judgementall Hai Kya (2019)

On July 26, 2019, Arjun Patiala released alongside Prakash Kovelamudi's Judgemntall Hai Kya. Arjun Patiala featured Kriti Sanon, Diljit Dosanjh, Varun Sharma and Ronit Roy in the lead. On the other hand, Judgementall Hai Kya featured Kangana Ranaut, Rajkummar Rao, Jimmy Sheirgil and Amyra Dastur in essential roles. Reports reveal that Arjun Patiala made ₹9.24 crore at the box office while Judgementall Hai Kya managed to earn ₹44.92 crores.

Panipat vs Pati Patni Aur Woh (2019)

Kriti Sanon's Panipat was pitted against Kartik Aaryan's Pati Patni Aur Woh. Directed by Ashutosh Gowariker, Panipat reportedly got a wider release with about 2400 screens compared to 2350 screens for Pati Patni Aur Woh. According to Box Office India, Panipat managed to earn ₹49.29 crores at the box office, while Pati Patni Aur Woh made about ₹117.70 crores at the box office. Interestingly, Pati Patni Aur Woh also featured a cameo appearance of Kriti Sanon.

Luka Chuppi vs Sonchiriya (2019)

On March 1, 2019, Luka Chuppi released alongside Abhishek Chaubey's Sonchiriya. Luka Chuppi featured Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon, Vinay Pathak and Pankaj Tripathi in the lead roles. Sonchiriya featured Sushant Singh Rajput, Bhumi Pednekar, Manoj Bajpayee and Ranvir Shorey in prominent roles. As per reports by Box-Office India, Luka Chuppi made ₹128.86 crores at the box office while Sonchiriya managed to earn ₹6.60 crores at the box office.

On the work front

On the professional front, Kriti Sanon will be next seen in Laxmi Utekar's upcoming film Mimi. In the movie, she will be portraying the role of a surrogate mother. The film featuring Evelyn Edwards, Aidan Whytock and Pankaj Tripathi in lead roles was slated for release in July 2020. However, as per current reports, it is likely to premiere on the digital platform.

