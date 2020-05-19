Kriti Sanon Or Malaika Arora: Who Wore The Kalmanovich Number Better?

Kriti Sanon made her Bollywood debut with Heropanti. Since 2014, the actor has surely paved a way for herself to the top as she is considered as one of the most successful and prominent actors in Bollywood. She has gained immense popularity for her films like Bareilly Ki Barfi, Luka Chuppi and Housefull 4, to name a few. Apart from this, Kriti is quite popular on social media as well. She is widely known amongst fans for her fashionable avatars that never cease to amaze fans.

On the other hand, Malaika Arora also knows how to make heads turn whenever she steps out. Be it a casual outing or attending a party, her unique fashion sense has always managed to impress her fans. The 46-year-old actor is known for taking risks and with her every outfit she nails the look with much perfection. Since long back, fashion faceoffs have been a frequent occurrence and this time Kriti Sanon and Malaika Arora chose to wear something that was strikingly similar. Take a look at their pictures and decide who wore it better.

Kriti Sanon's photos

For the promotion of her film Arjun Patiala, Kriti Sanon wore a ravishing black two-piece sequined ensemble by designer Kalmanovich. Her attire consisted of a sequined skirt with frill detailing at its hem. Her outfit was beautifully styled with a matching sequined blazer which was adorned with stars all over. Her black buckle belt accentuated her sensuous curves. While her power look was a statement in itself, Kriti made sure to make it bolder with olive green kohl giving definition to the eyes. With beach wave hair, clear vinyl heels and matching hoop earrings, Kriti rounded off her look.

Malaika Arora's photos

On the other hand, Malaika chose a similar outfit by the same designer. But the only difference in Malaika's outfit was the silhouette. She wore her version of the starry sequined wonder as a body-hugging dress. Her dress featured a cut-out mesh star detailing along her waist. Her outfit also bore full sleeves and a turtle neckline that covered most areas of her upper body. To balance the covered areas, her dress also featured an asymmetrical hem that gave a peek at her toned legs. Just like Kriti, Malaika’s outfit also featured a frilled hem that she paired with high-strappy heels. For makeup, she opted for dark smokey eyes and balanced it with simple centre-parted hair.

