Kriti Sanon And Naga Chaitanya Featured In These Songs From Dohchay

Kriti Sanon worked in the Telugu movie Dohchay in the year 2015. She played the role of Meera in the movie and shared screen space with Naga Chaitanya who played the role of Chandu in the movie. The action crime film was directed by Sudheer Varma and bankrolled by B. V. S. N. Prasad. The Telugu film also had some great songs. Take a look at the songs from the movie.

Songs from the movie Dohchay

Aanati Devadasu

Aanati Devadasu is sung by Shalmali Kholgade and Sunny.M.R. It is one of the hit songs from the movie. The song released on July 15, 2015, on T-Series Telugu's YouTube channel. The song features Kriti Sanon and Naga Chaitanya. The lyrics of the song are written by Krishna Chaitanya. Aanati Devadasu is one of the party songs from the movie.

Hayi Hayi

Hayi Hayi is sung by the soulful singer Arijit Singh. After the scene where Meera (Kriti Sanon) saves Chandu (Naga Chaitanya) from an accident, Chandu starts developing feelings for her and that is when the song starts in the movie. The song is written by Krishna Chaitanya and it released on July 15, 2015.

Okkariki Ki Okkaram

This is another romantic song from the movie. The song starts in the movie after Meera and Chandu confess their love for each other. The song is sung by Shalmali Kholgade and Nivas. Okkariki Ki Okkaram is written by Sreemani who has also written songs like Ek Baar CRBT Codes, A Square B Square and many more. The music director of the song is Sunny.M.R.

Villian

Villian is sung by Partha Sarathy who is also known as Parthu. The lyrics of the song are penned by Krishna Chaitanya. The song features Kriti Sanon and Naga Chaitanya. Partha Sarathy's voice has made the song even more beautiful.

