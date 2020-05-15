Kriti Sanon's 'Panipat' And Other Films Showcasing Valour Of Maratha Warriors

Kriti Sanon is known for experimenting with her roles and bringing something new to her audience. The same was done by the actor when she chose to do a period film, Panipat. Fans were eager to watch the film as the trailer looked promising. Similarly, several period films based on the Maratha Empire were made which made the audience anticipate the films, as they seemed to be some of the most action-packed and story-rich films. Here are some Bollywood films that were based on the Maratha Empire.

Kriti Sanon's Panipat and other films on prominent Maratha warriors

Panipat

Panipat was based on the third war fought in Panipat, between the Marathas and the Afghans. The film was set in a period where the Maratha Empire was considered to be the strongest force in India. Arjun Kapoor played the lead in the film and received quite a bunch of mixed reviews for his role of Sadashiv Rao Bhau. However, Kriti Sanon, on the other hand, was tremendously praised for her character, she was also praised for a particular action sequence she was a part of in the film which was liked by the audience. Directed by Ashutosh Gowariker, the film did not perform significantly well, however, the story of the film along with Kriti’s performance was praised in the film.

Bajirao Mastani

Bajirao Mastani was a film based on one of the fiercest Maratha warriors, Peshwa Bajirao. The Peshwa was credited with expanding the Maratha empire to new boundaries. He not only expanded the empire but also helped it to grow and prosper. The film, however, depicted his relationship with Mastani, it was a story inspired by true events but did reflect the director's creative liberty. The Peshwa falls in love with Mastani during one of his missions. The family of the Peshwa pose as a problem to him and Mastani as they refuse to accept, due to several reasons and one being the fact that he is already married to Kashi Bai. This Sanjay Leela Bansali epic was loved by the audience and was praised tremendously. Fans loved the chemistry the actors shared on-screen and even praised each actor for their individual performances. The film was a huge hit at the box office and was even loved by fans.

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior is one of the most recent films based around the Maratha time period. However, this film is set in a time period when Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj lived and thrived. Tanhaji was considered to be the right-hand man to Shivaji, he assisted him in many missions and helped the Maharaj to expand the idea of Swaraj. The film highlighted the battle of Kondhana, present-day Singhagad. It was in this battle Shivaji lost his friend and thus felt great pain. The film was praised for its interesting and engaging background music along with stellar action sequences which represented the actual guerrilla warfare during that time period. The makers were also praised for the VFX and several other aspects in the film. This was Ajay Devgn’s 100th film and the audience showed tremendous love as it became a blockbuster hit.

