Shraddha Kapoor To Kriti Sanon; These Bollywood Divas Aced The 'Marathi Bride' Look

Wedding scenes and bridal looks of female actors in Bollywood movies often draws our attention. At times some leading ladies manage to pull off their bridal looks so perfectly, that it's hard to believe that they do belong to the same culture.

Talking about bridal looks, in several movies, Bollywood actors have managed to ace the Maharashtrian bridal look, with utmost ease and looked simply breathtaking. Be it, Shraddha Kapoor in Ek Villian or Priyanka Chopra in Kaminey, here's a list of Bollywood divas who looked like the ideal Marathi bride in their movies.

Read: Kareena Kapoor Khan: Times When Bebo Went The Extra Mile To Look Stylish In Her Films

Female Actors Who Aced Their Maharashtrian Bridal Looks On The Silver Screen

Shraddha Kapoor (Ek Villian )

Source: Youtube

In Ek Villian, the thriller-action drama, Shraddha Kapoor played the role of a happy-go-lucky girl. She fights all odds to make her life a pleasant one. Shraddha Kapoor's character gets married to her lover Guru played by Sidharth Malhotra in the film. Shraddha Kapoor's weds Sidharth in a traditional Maharashtrian way. Shraddha Kapoor looked simply breathtaking in the traditional Marathi wedding attire as the bride. From her makeup to jewellery, everything looks perfect. Shraddha Kapoor aced the Marathi bride look like a pro. It is a coincidence that Shraddha Kapoor is a half Maharashtrian in real-life.

Read: Shraddha Kapoor Looks Radiant In These Majestic Ethnic Outfits, See Pictures

Priyanka Chopra ( Kaminey)

Source: Youtube

In 2011, Priyanka Chopra starred in Vishal Bharadwaj's Kaminey opposite Shahid Kapoor. The Priyanka Chopra starrer turned out to be a blockbuster hit at the box-office. The song sequence of Raat Ke Bhaje features Priyanka Chopra and Shahid's wedding at night. Priyanka Chopra looked like the happiest Marathi bride we have ever witnessed on celluloid. She can be seen dancing, singing and having a gala time during her wedding sequence in the film. Priyanka Chopra indeed slayed her Marathi bridal look.

Read: Shraddha Kapoor's Best Scenes From The Blockbuster Musical 'Aashiqui 2'

Kriti Sanon (Panipat)

Source: Kriti Sanon Instagram

In Kriti Sanon's last release Panipat, the glamourous actor played a historical character, that of Parvati Bai, wife of a Maratha warrior. This was the first time Kriti Sanon essayed the role of Marathi girl on the big screen. The wedding scene of Parvati Bai and Sadashivrao Bhau aka Arjun Kapoor is the highlight of the period drama. Kriti Sanon looked nothing short of ethereal in her Marathi bridal attire and intricate jewellery.

Read:WATCH: Shraddha Kapoor Aces American And British Accents Like A Pro

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.