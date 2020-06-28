Kriti Sanon Or Sara Ali Khan: Who Looks Better In The Light Green Gharara?

Most of the Bollywood divas are nowadays choosing popular labels and their trendy clothing, which some times lead to fashion face-offs between actors. It is observed that since they do so, fans also love to watch them in different styles in the same outfit. Some like to give a touch of originality with a twist, while others keep it elegant.

Whatsoever happens, fans always get some quirky and different styles to see from the famous Bollywood fashionistas. One of the recent face-offs between two beautiful divas in green gharara. Kriti Sanon and Sara Ali Khan who wore a similar outfit but styled it differently. Take a look:

Kriti Sanon

Back in 2019 while promoting her film, Arjun Patiala, Raabta actor Kriti Sanon was spotted wearing a green sharara from Sukriti and Aakriti label. The actor rounded off her look with minimal make-up and chandelier jhumkas and matching jootis. With her wavy hair pulled back in half, Kriti looked beautiful in this attire.

Kriti’s Sukriti & Aakriti outfit had a sleeveless kurta and sharara pants, both of which featured intricate silver work and contrasting piping in bright pink. Her outfit was draped over the separates with a matching dupatta with boho tassel details. A parrot green look of the actor was perfect for a friend’s mehndi ceremony.

Sara Ali Khan

Unlike Kriti, Sara Ali Khan also wore a green sharara and kurta set from her ethnic wardrobe collection. Sara Ali Khan looked gorgeous as she flaunted the girl-next-door look in this ensemble. In a green sharara and matching strappy kurta, the actor opted for an embellished dupatta of the same colour with multi-coloured tassels. Sara completed her look with slightly pinned up hair and green bangles and jootis.

On the work front

On the work front, Kriti Sanon will soon resume work and have her hands full as she begins shooting alongside Akshay Kumar, Rajkummar Rao, Dimple Kapadia and Paresh Rawal for the film Bachchan Pandey. Apart from that, she will also be seen in Ahmed Khan’s much-awaited film, Heropanti 2. She will be seen sharing screen space with co-star Tiger Shroff in lead roles. The film is said to be a remake of the 2012 Korean action movie A Company Man.

Sara Ali Khan, on the other hand, was last seen in Love Aaj Kal 2 opposite Kartik Aaryan in the lead role. The actress has two films in her kitty including, one with Varun Dhawan, the remake of Coolie No. 1 and another with Dhanush and Akshay Kumar titled Atrangi Re.

