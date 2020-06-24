Kriti Sanon's 'Mimi' Will Wait To Resume Shoot Amid COVID-19 Outbreak, Reveals Director

Recently, Laxman Utekar, director of an upcoming film Mimi, opened up about resuming work as a schedule of the film is yet to be shot. In an interview with a reading news daily, Laxman Utekar gave an insight into the remaining portion and talked about the Kriti Sanon starrer. Laxman Utekar has decided to adopt a wait-and-watch attitude, before resuming work in the wake of COVID-19. Read on to know what is left to shoot and Laxman Utekar's piece of mind on Mimi.

READ | Kriti Sanon Shares Screenshot Of Her Throwback Tweet; Asks 'Can We Skip The Rest Of 2020'?

Kriti Sanon starrer Mimi's shooting updates

Interestingly, while giving an insight into the shooting schedule, Laxman Utekar stated that the shooting of the remaining portion of Mimi is close to five days. Elaborating about the same, he further added that it includes the filming of a song and a few scenes. However, the authorities are giving permission to resume shoots, Laxman Utekar has no plan to re-start the shoot anytime soon. Stressing on the fact that the number of COVID-19 cases in Maharastra is increasing, the cinematographer-turned-director said that he does not want to call the team on set in this situation.

READ | Deepika Padukone Vs Kriti Sanon: Who Styled Plaid Trend Better?

Giving a sneak-peek into his self-quarantine days, Laxman said that he has been editing the movie in the interim to make up for the lost time. In his further conversation, the Luka Chuppi director opened up about the subject of his film. Laxman said that the film will educate the masses about surrogacy while tackling the misconceptions around it. He stated that with the film, the audience will get complete clarity on surrogacy. To conclude his conversation, he said that though the plot of the film will be centred on surrogacy, the soul of the film will be the bond between two mothers.

READ | Kriti Sanon Bakes Multigrain Chocolate Babka At Home; Says 'I Am Obsessed With Baking'

Details of Mimi

Talking about Mimi, the upcoming comedy-drama is an adaptation of 2011's Marathi film, Mala Aai Vhhaychy. Along with Kriti Sanon, the film will also feature Pankaj Tripathi and Sai Tamhankar. Kriti Sanon will be seen playing the character of an aspiring actor from a small town, who will end up being a surrogate mother for a couple.

READ | Kriti Sanon Is A Huge Fan Of Bright Coloured Indian Dresses And These Pics Are Proof

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.