Kriti Sanon Or Sonam Kapoor: Who Looked Better In Flared Princess Gown?

Flared gowns are perfect for a fancy date night or to wear on a special event. Our Bollywood divas are often spotted in matching outfits that help us in taking inspiration from them, for styling our outfits in different ways. Actors Kriti Sanon and Sonam Kapoor are two Bollywood divas known for their style statements. They were spotted in matching flared gowns for separate events. Take a look at their pictures to know who wore the outfit better:

Kriti Sanon or Sonam Kapoor: Who looked better in flared outfit?

Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon wore a light baby pink flared gown for the IIFA awards in 2017. The off-shoulder gown had minute detailing on the top part, which made her look beautiful. Kriti Sanon wore a pair of cute earrings to go with her outfit, keeping her makeup minimal and glamourous. Kriti Sanon side-parted and let her wavy hair down. She wore a pair of pink strappy heels to complete her outfit.

Sonam Kapoor

Sonam Kapoor wore a satin flared gown for a Gala event. The cold shoulder pink gown made her look like a princess. She tied her hair in a low bun. Sonam Kapoor wore a pair of simple stud earrings to go with her outfit. For the makeup, Sonam Kapoor went for a glam look, highlighting her sharp features. She wore a pair of princess shoes to go with her satin gown.

Kriti Sanon's flared gown had minute embellished detailing done on it that made the gown look beautiful. Sonam Kapoor's satin gown was simple and had pockets. The material of their gowns was different and both the actors managed to style it pretty well. While Sonam Kapoor tied her hair in a bun, Kriti Sanon decided to let her wavy hair down.

Sonam Kapoor opted for princess shoes to go with her satin gown while Kriti Sanon opted for heels. Both the stars opted for a dark shade of nail polish that stood out from their looks, contrasting their outfits. Kriti Sanon wore medium-sized earrings with her outfit while Sonam Kapoor went for a pair of stud earrings.

