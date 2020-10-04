Kriti Sanon, others fume at BJP MLA's reaction to Hathras case, ask 'can he hear himself?'

Amid the national outrage over the Hathras case, Bharatiya Janata Party leader and motormouth MLA Surendra Singh’s misogynist comment invited the wrath of celebrities. The Uttar Pradesh Member of Legislative Assembly’s statement that parents must teach their daughters to ‘behave and dress appropriately’, even got heated reactions from Bollywood stars. Kriti Sanon and other stars reacted by calling it ‘messed up’ and asking if ‘sanskaars’ (values) were not to be given to sons.

Bollywood stars fume at BJP MLA’s statement

Reacting to the video of the quote, Kriti expressed shock about Singh ‘teaching daughters how not to get raped’. The actor asked if he could ‘hear himself’ and stressed that this mindset needed to be changed.

Teach daughters how to not get raped??? Can he hear himself talk? THIS is the MINDSET that needs to change! Its so messed up! Why can’t they give some sanskaar to their sons??? https://t.co/JXj9Tx6YOe — Kriti Sanon (@kritisanon) October 3, 2020

Vir Das, Onir, Farah Khan Ali and Shruti Seth were among the others to react strongly. From asking him to ‘respect the womb that bore him’, expressing shock at ‘morons’ being elected, and asking parents to not raise sons like the ‘creep’ and being ‘speechless’, there were heated reactions.

To Stop rape we need to change the mentality of men like him who blame a woman for rape. We write “A woman was raped” instead of saying “the man raped a woman”.The stigma is always on a woman when it should be on the rapist.Teach this man to respect the womb that bore him first. https://t.co/OoOo50YimY — Farah Khan (@FarahKhanAli) October 3, 2020

Speechless .., and people elect these morons .., and a party actually gives them tickets . With MLAs like those Hope is a distant dream https://t.co/RO56q8C2pv — Onir (@IamOnir) October 4, 2020

How very kind of this gentleman to point this out.

But what should a family do with the Sons? https://t.co/85sqZraHc9 — Shruti Seth (@SethShruti) October 4, 2020

I agree. Family is important. Parents...raise your sons not to think like this creep. https://t.co/mrREJ6ciAA — Vir Das (@thevirdas) October 4, 2020

When asked about the Hathras case and rising instances of crime against women, Surendra Singh had said:

"I am an MLA as well as a teacher. Rapes will stop only by values, not be law and order. It is the responsibility of parents to impart values which to their young daughter as to behave and dress appropriately in a civil society. It is our duty, the government's duty, and the family's duty. As it is the duty of the government to protect, it is the parents' duty to educate their daughters with values."

Hathras case

A 19-year-old was reported to have been gangraped by four men in a village in Hathras on September 14, subsequent to which she succumbed on Tuesday, with the matter shocking and outraging the nation. Over the last few days, however, the police have denied there was rape, citing the post-mortem report, to term the cause of death due to 'neck injury and trauma'.

Her cremation allegedly without the consent of her family added to the anger. Not just politicians, even sportspersons and Bollywood stars came down heavily over it.

After setting up a 3-member SIT to probe the case, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has transferred the case to the Central Bureau of Investigation. Police Superintendent (SP) Vikrant Vir was among four police officers who have been suspended for the funeral in the wee hours.

