Rhea Kapoor Celebrates Her Return To The Film Set Like A True Millennial; Watch Video

The last film produced by Rhea Kapoor was Veere Di Wedding that released in 2018. Seems like the film producer had not been on sets thereafter. Recently, she returned to the film sets after ages and celebrated the same. She has quite a number of followers on social media and treated them with a small clip of her celebration. Read ahead to know more.

In the clip, Rhea was seen in a white shirt and black coat with her hair left loose. She opted for minimal makeup and paired her look with Indo western earrings. She was seen travelling in the car and shared the morning and evening look in the clip. She captioned her post saying that she was back on the set after ages and was celebrating the same like a true millennial by sharing reels with filters. She further said that she was presenting glam in the morning light and evening shade. The song played in the background was Day 'N' Nite by Kid Cudi. Take a look at the post and how her followers reacted to the same below.

Earlier, Rhea shared a throwback picture that took the internet by a storm. In the throwback picture, she was seen in a low neck red dress and accessorized it with a thin chain. Her hair was left loose while she was looking on the other side of the camera. She captioned her post saying that she was in the mood for pretty red dresses and pointless photo shoots. Here's how her followers and celebrity friends reacted to her picture. Take a look.

Rhea Kapoor's career and more

Rhea Kapoor started her career as a film producer with Rajshree Ojha's film Aisha that released in 2010. The film starred Rhea’s sister Sonam and Abhay Deol in lead roles. Later, she produced the 2014 film Khoobsurat which was directed by Shashanka Ghosh. The film was an official remake of the 1980 film of the same name directed by Hrishikesh Mukherjee. In 2017, she launched the clothing line Rheson with her sister Sonam Kapoor. In 2018, she produced Veere Di Wedding. Rhea Kapoor is in a relationship with Karan Boolani. The couple is together for the last 13 years.

