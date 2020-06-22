Mahesh Bhatt Gets Slammed For His ‘dying Men’ Tweet, Netizens Call It 'insensitive'

It has been over a week since the sudden demise of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Post his death, it was reported majorly that the actor was suffering from depression. There have been a number of speculations that have spiralled from the untimely demise of Sushant. Some of the sensational news pieces also suggested that Mahesh Bhatt asked Sushant's rumoured girlfriend Rhea to vacate his house immediately after she told him about Sushant acting strangely and hearing voices.

Though these claims have not been officially proven yet, social media seems to have believed the rumours/speculations and created a narrative which antagonises Mahesh Bhatt. This hate on social media was fueled furthermore when Mahesh Bhatt recently tweeted the photo of a skeleton along with a famous quote from Tad Williams.

Mahesh Bhatt's 'Dying men' tweet

Dying men think of funny things - and that's what we all are here, aren't we? Dying men? pic.twitter.com/9AMMFdghkn — Mahesh Bhatt (@MaheshNBhatt) June 22, 2020

The tweet posted by Mahesh Bhatt has riled up netizens and has resulted in him getting trolled mercilessly on the social media platform. Most of the Twitter users, who are convinced that Mahesh Bhatt is behind a certain conspiracy which led to Sushant's death have been writing that the producer-director will have to face karma in his lifetime. In the tweet, Mahesh wrote 'Dying men think of funny things', one user from Twitter wrote in reply that everyone will laugh and enjoy the day when Mahesh Bhatt starts thinking of 'funny things'. Check out their reaction below -

As seen above, netizens have been vocally sharing their thoughts and criticizing Mahesh Bhatt on Twitter. The post has been received negatively by netizens who are primarily upset over big players from the industry to have sidelined a talented actor like Sushant Singh Rajput. The actor's demise has led to a massive outrage against Bollywood celebrities like Mahesh Bhatt, Karan Johar, Alia Bhatt, Salman Khan and various others while the ongoing debate around nepotism has also been pushed furthermore.

Sushant Singh Rajput's PR statement on his untimely demise

It pains us to share that Sushant Singh Rajput is no longer with us.

We request his fans to keep him in their thoughts and celebrate his life, and his work as they have done so far.

We request media to help us maintain privacy at this moment of grief.

