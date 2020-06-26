Sushant Singh Rajput's Father Talks About The Actor, Says He Was A 'gifted Child'

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death shook everyone in the film industry. The actor died by suicide on June 14, 2020, in his Bandra residence. Sushant was reportedly battling depression for a long time and had reportedly quit taking his medications. Eleven days after his son's death, Sushant's father, KK Singh spoke about him. The late actor's dad gave an interview to an entertainment portal and talked about Sushant's life and career in detail.

Also read: Mahesh Bhatt Gets Slammed For His ‘dying Men’ Tweet, Netizens Call It 'insensitive'

Sushant Singh Rajput's dad speaks up

The late actor's dad revealed that Sushant was born ''after a lot of prayers'' and he was often regarded as ''the gifted child''. His father spoke about Sushant's academic journey and shared that he was a brilliant and sincere student who did not perform below expectations. Sushant's father told the entertainment portal that he ''prayed for three years to have him''. He was the only brother in four sisters and his father stated that ''people who come into this world after a lot of prayers and wishes are often subjected to the fate Sushant faced''.

Also read: Netizens Try Decoding SSR’s Viral 'high IQ Tee' Pic, Can You Tell What It Says?

Sushant Singh Rajput's father also shed a light on how he chose a path of spirituality after his wife's death in 2002. Sushant's father shared that the physical relationship between him and Sushant will always remain. The late actor's father also expressed that some of the people who came to meet him post Sushant's death were more emotional than he was.

Also read: Sushant Singh Rajput was offered four films by Sanjay Leela Bhansali? Details inside

Rajput's father also shared a few details about the future the late actor had planned for himself. Sushant contemplated to get married by 2021, but his father was not aware of his alleged relationship with Rhea Chakraborty. KK Singh also revealed that Kriti Sanon was one of the many people who came to meet him after Sushant's death. Sushant's father revealed that he was always frank and open about his life and relationships through the years but he did not tell him much towards the end.

Sushant Singh Rajput's PR statement on his untimely demise

It pains us to share that Sushant Singh Rajput is no longer with us.

We request his fans to keep him in their thoughts and celebrate his life, and his work as they have done so far.

We request media to help us maintain privacy at this moment of grief.

Also read: Sushant Singh Rajput's Old Video Discussing His Passion For Films Resurfaces Online, Watch

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.