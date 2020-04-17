Kriti Sanon's Daily Activities During COVID-19 Lockdown; See Pics

Bollywood actor Kriti Sanon has been spending her time indoors. So, she posts numerous photos of herself while sharing best moments with her family, baking delicious goods and watching movies. During the COVID-19 lockdown, she is also urging her fans to do something productive and provides tips from the results of her baking experiments. Therefore, we have compiled some of the actor’s photos showcasing her day to day activities while quarantining.

Kriti Sanon’s best posts about her daily activities during the lockdown period

1. Snuggling with her pet dogs

Kriti Sanon looks fresh and beautiful in this pic. She can be seen snuggling with both her pet dogs, while still in the bed. Have a look at her wondrous video clip sharing ‘awesome’ love with her fans and followers.

2. Kriti Sanon’s lockdown companions

Kriti Sanon shared a beautiful photo of her family on Instagram. She called them her 'lockdown companions' in the caption. The photo also features her pet dogs besides parents and sister Nupur Sanon.

3. World Health Day

On the occasion of World Health day, Kriti Sanon shared a throwback photo of herself from the sets of Raabta. She urged her fans to step up and take care of their body. She also wished them a great day after advising them to involve in physical activities including dance, walk, yoga and cardio.

4. Experimenting with the desserts

Kriti Sanon baked banana bread and dark chocolate chia pudding on different days during the COVID-19 lockdown. She called her former dish ‘banana cake’ as she could not find the right vessel. She also prepared chia pudding and urged her fans to avoid adding chia seeds in a dessert as it spoils the taste. Additionally, she also advised them to shun dark chocolate if they are preparing the dish for their parents as they might not like the bitter taste.

5. Decluttering the wardrobe

In this hilarious photo, Kriti Sanon gets time to declutter her wardrobe. However, her pet Phoebe is insisting on playing with her. Therefore, Sanon is sitting with a funny face.

