Man Who Heckled Ajay Devgn On Road For His Tweet On Farmers' Protest Released On Bail

Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn’s car was stopped by a man allegedly named Rajdeep Ramesh Singh over the actor’s tweet regarding farmers' protest, in the Goregaon area of Mumbai on March 2 morning. The actor who was enroute a shoot for his upcoming Sanjay Leela Bhansali-directorial Gangubai Kathiawadi and was asked by the man to support the ongoing protest. According to ANI, soon after the incident, the heckler was taken into Police custody and was later released on bail.

The video of the man heckling Ajay Devgn has gone viral on all social media platforms. The clip showed the heckler venting out at the actor about his tweet last month backing the Centre after it had responded to American pop star Rihanna on the farmers' protest.

In the video, the man can be heard saying, “This guy is against Punjab. Punjab has given him food. How is he able to digest his food? How can you be against Punjab? You should be ashamed. You have been wearing turbans in movies with so much pride? Why aren't you ashamed? Are you going to run me over? Why can't he come out of the car and talk?” Ajay Devgn decided not to react or respond to the man’s behaviour as he was seen folding his hands while sitting on the front seat of his car.

Maharashtra: A person has been arrested for stopping actor Ajay Devgan's car over his tweet regarding farmers' protest, in Goregaon area of Mumbai today morning, say police pic.twitter.com/QG9Nc3CxF6 — ANI (@ANI) March 2, 2021

“The incident took place around 10:30 am. Singh stopped Devgn’s car and demanded to know why the actor had not spoken in support of the protesting farmers. A complaint was lodged by Devgn’s bodyguard Pradeep Indrasen Gautam after which Singh was arrested,” the Dindoshi police station official said. Singh was charged under IPC sections 341 (wrongful restraint) 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace) and 506 (criminal intimidation), said Senior Inspector Dharmendra Kamble of Dindoshi police station. “He is against Punjab”, said the 28-year-old man who tried stopping Ajay Devgn’s car near FilmCity in Mumbai, on Tuesday. He urged the actor to support the ongoing farmers’ protest.

Rajdeep Singh is a resident of Santosh Nagar locality in the northern suburb. He is a driver who hails from Punjab, one of the states from which a large number of farmers have gathered near Delhi for the protests, said an official. Several international celebs like Rihanna and Greta Thunberg were seen supporting the farmers' protest against the Centre, though an element of a pre-planned coordinated plot emerged afterwards. After Rihanna and Greta's tweet, the Singham actor Ajay Devgn also came out in support of the statement by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) saying before rushing to comment on such matters facts should be ascertained especially when it comes to celebrities. Ajay advised people to not fall for any false propaganda against India or Indian policies. "Do not fall for any false propaganda against India or Indian policies. It's important to stand united at this hour w/o any infighting," he tweeted then.

Don’t fall for any false propaganda against India or Indian policies. Its important to stand united at this hour w/o any infighting 🙏🏼#IndiaTogether #IndiaAgainstPropaganda — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) February 3, 2021

(With inputs from PTI)

