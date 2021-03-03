Zareen Khan Receives 'Honorary Doctorate'; Feels 'overwhelmed' As Goa CM Congratulates Her

Indian film actor Zareen Khan, on Tuesday, took to her social media handle and posted a bunch of pictures to share that she has received an "Honorary doctorate" from Nelson Mandela Nobel Peace Award 2020. In the first picture, Zareen can be seen posing with Goa CM Pramod Sawant while the other pictures gave a peek into the convocation ceremony. In the pictures, she sported a black colour academic gown, including a mortarboard. The convocation was held on February 28, 2021, at Goa Marriott Resort.

Zareen Khan receives a doctorate:

Along with the pictures, Zareen Khan also wrote a brief caption, which read, ""Thank you CM Pramod Sawant Ji for your wishes . It was an honour being congratulated by you. / Thank you Nelson Mandela Nobel Peace Award 2020 for bestowing me with ‘Honorary Doctorate’. / Truly overwhelmed / Yours sincerely, / Dr. Zareen Khan".

Within a couple of hours, the Veer actor's post managed to garner more than 180k double-taps; and is still counting. Meanwhile, the comments section of it was flooded with good wishes and congratulatory messages from her friends and followers. Dancer Kumar Sharma, TV actor Karanvir Bohra, singer Navraj Hans, popular model Asim Riaz's younger brother Umar, are a few to name who extended wishes. Zareen replied to most of the messages from her friends with a grinning-face and hugging emoticon.

A peek into Zareen Khan's Instagram

Interestingly, the 33-year-old actor keeps her fans and 9.4M followers updated with her whereabouts. Her media wall features numerous self-portraits, selfies and videos. In her previous post, which was a reel-video, the actor can be seen transforming from her casual look to a glamorous avatar.

On the other hand, the Hate Story actor also expressed her grief over the death of Punjabi singer Sardool Sikander via an Instagram post. While sharing a closeup monochrome picture of Sardool, in her caption, she wrote, "This feels like a personal loss... Rest in Peace, Legend Sardool Sikander Ji".

On the professional front, Khan was last seen in Hum Bhi Akele Tum Bhi Akele. In the film, she played the character of a lesbian. The Harish Vyas directorial also featured Anshuman Jha and Ravi Khanvilkar in pivotal roles.

