Kriti Sanon's Short Dresses Will Inspire You To Revamp Your Wardrobe

From action flicks like Heropanti and Panipat to comedy-drama like Housefull 4 and Luka Chuppi, Kriti Sanon has churned out some popular Bollywood blockbusters. The Bareilly Ki Barfi actor is also an active social media influencer. Kriti Sanon has over 29.8 million followers on Instagram. Let's take a look at Kriti's best of short dresses.

Kriti Sanon's Short Dress Wardrobe -

Here, styled by Sukriti Grover, Kriti looks stunning as she dons a lime green dress. The short dress is paired with a jacket, left down from one side, giving an off-shoulder look. For glam, the Heropanti actor opted for nude makeup and lace-up gladiator sandals.

In this sporty look, Kriti Sanon posed in a short shirt dress. The grey shimmery outfit was paired with white sneakers and a pink belt. For glam, Kriti Sanon turned up for a no-makeup look and accessorised the outfit with silver hoops.

In this picture post, Kriti Sanon posed wearing a white coloured oversized shirt dress. The sleeves of Kriti Sanon's dress were oversized and puffy. The flair of her short dress had a netted design attached.

Designed by Sukriti Grover, Kriti Sanon dons a black short dress in this post. The outfit is sported with a pink wide wrap belt. Accessorising the look with minimal jewellery, Kriti Sanon opted for a light makeup look.

Here, Kriti Sanon looks gorgeous in a royal blue outfit. The short dress had a closed neckline and puffy sleeves. Kriti Sanon accessorised the outfit with a wrap belt and red toe-tip heels.

