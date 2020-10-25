Golden Retriever 'makes Music' With Its Human In Style, Leaves Netizens In Splits; Watch

While unprecedented challenges have clouded people with gloominess across the globe, its the animal videos or viral trends that individuals have resorted to for uplifting their mood. One such video of a golden retriever pup has been spreading smiles to thousands of people on the internet by “making music” with its human. Having over 245k followers on Instagram, the pooch’s account with username @marleyinnyc has caused a stir on the internet with its latest reel.

In the short clip, the dog named ‘Marley’ can be seen with goggles on along with its human scratching a fork on a grater while the human can be seen gently banging a spoon on a glass filled with wine. With background music of Stand By You by Ben E King, the latest reel was posted on October 24 with the caption “where da cheese?”. Watch the viral reel:

‘So hilarious’

From calling the Instagram reel “so hilarious” to questioning how Marley held on to the fork for the video, the internet users were seen significantly enjoying the video. While hundreds of internet users commented laughing emojis under the clip, others said that they “need a dog” like the golden retriever in the video. One Instagram user wrote, “Indians will remember Ra.One movie song” implying that many people would recall the remake of the song that was featured in the 2011 Action/Sci-fi movie Ra.One

While this golden retriever pretended to ‘make music’, video of another golden retriever performing the iconic moonwalk by Michael Jackson has surfaced on the internet, leaving netizens completely mesmerized. Uploaded on Instagram account, ‘horlicks.thegolden’, the video shows a dog perfectly showing off his moonwalk skills and netizens have become a fan of his skills already. According to the caption of the video, the uploader has given a very apt name to the dog as the caption reads, “My name is Dogson, Michael Dogson”. Watch:

