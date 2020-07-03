Kriti Sanon Slays In Little Black Dress And These Pics Are A Proof; See Here

Kriti Sanon is one of the most popular contemporary actors in Bollywood. Ever since the actor made her debut in Bollywood with Heropanti alongside Tiger Shroff, there has been no turning back for the actor. She has worked with some of the most successful banner films till now and has impressed fans with her performances. The actor is currently gearing up for her upcoming film titled, Mimi.

The actor enjoys a massive fan following on social media platforms and she keeps her fans entertained with her stunning pictures. Scrolling through her Instagram, one can see that the actor seems to be a huge fan of black outfits. Here are some of the instances where Kriti Sanon rocked little black dress:

Times when Kriti Sanon donned little black dress

Kriti Sanon took to her Instagram feed to share a picture from one of the promotional photoshoots. The picture grabbed attention for the little black dress donned by Sanon. The little black dress features velvety texture from the waist and silky texture from the top. The belt is the highlight of the dress. Kriti Sanon teamed her outfit with a bunch of rings, earrings and left her hair open for the look.

This little black dress sported by Kriti Sanon made headlines. The actor can be seen donning a short collared dress and the dress is put together with the help of a magenta-pink drape which the actor has tied to her waist like a belt. She accessorised the outfit with stunning earrings and opted for toe-pointed heels that feature black, white grey designed stripes. Have a look:

Kriti Sanon's love for little black dress is very evident and the actor has donned such kinds of outfits several times. In the picture shared below, she can be seen making a statement with her shimmery black dress that features a plunging neckline. The actor sported statement earrings and a ring and kept her overall look with accessories to the minimal. For makeup, she opted for a dark smokey eye and nude lips.

This is yet another picture shared by Kriti Sanon where she can be seen donning a little black dress. Fans have been going gaga over the photos shared by her on the latest digital cover. She looked mesmerising in the black look. She tied her hair at the picture and went for smoky makeup.

In the picture shared below, Kriti Sanon can be seen adding an extra edge to her little black dress as she opted for a black dress with a retro route with polka dots. The dress she wore features off-shoulder sleeves and she opted for open hairdo in the picture. Check out.

