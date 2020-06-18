Kriti Sanon Is A Huge Fan Of Bright Coloured Indian Dresses And These Pics Are Proof

Kriti Sanon was last seen making a special appearance for a song in Angrezi Medium, and will next be seen in Mimi. The actor has time and again impressed her fans with her acting chops. Some of her memorable performances include in movies like Heropanti, Housefull 4 and several others. She is also known for her fashion sense and style. The actor is often seen sporting bright Indian dresses and the photos on her Instagram are proof. Having said that, here are some of Kriti Sanon's photos in bright coloured Indian dresses.

Kriti Sanon's photos in bright Indian dresses

Kriti Sanon can be seen donning a parrot green outfit and fans went gaga over the choice of colours opted by Kriti Sanon. The kurta and sharara twist is one of the major highlights of the outfit. She matched her outfit with a dupatta that had stunning tassel work. The outfit shoe wore feature some intricate designs and embroidery. The actor completed her look by wearing a huge pair of jhumkas, juttis and wavy hairstyle. For makeup, she kept her look simple.

In the picture, fans get to see Kriti Sanon donning a bright yellow coloured Anarkali outfit which has intricate floral designs. Fans cannot stop praising the actor's look in the picture. The kurta that she wore features intricate white and pink floral designs. She teamed her outfit with matching dupatta. She completed her look by wearing a pair of traditional earrings, juttis and bright pink coloured lipstick.

This is yet another photo of Kriti Sanon where she can be seen donning a bright red coloured outfit. The actor dazzles in a traditional skirt and full-sleeved top. The hem of the skirt is embroidered with intricate design and the sleeves also showcase some distinct design. The actor teamed her outfit with a ring and long earrings and she tied her at the back. Have a look:

Kriti Sanon can be seen sporting a bright yellow round-necked kurta and black leggings. She matched her kurta with a black dupatta that features some intricate floral patterns. Fans loved the way she styled her outfit with juttis and a black belt on the kurta. She completed her look by opting for open hairstyle, bindi, nude lip colour and jhumkas. Check out Kriti Sanon's looks:

