Kriti Sanon Talks About 'pretending To Move On' A Month After Sushant Singh Rajput's Death

To mark Sushant Singh Rajput's one-month death anniversary, the later actor’s Raabta co-star, actor Kriti Sanon shared a cryptic post on her Instagram, in which she spoke about ‘pretending to move on’. The actor, who had attended Rajput’s funeral, shared a couplet written by her, which reads: “And in between a guilty laughter that pretended to move on, her eyes shed tears of reality and broke all her delusions." Take a look at the post:

Soon after Kriti Sanon shared the quote, celebrities chimed in the comment section and dropped in their love and support for the actor. Sushant Singh Rajput’s last film, Dil Bechara’s director, Mukesh Chhabra dropped in a heart emoji. Kriti’s sister, Nupur Sanon, too, outpoured her love in the comment section. Take a look:

Recently, Kriti shared the trailer of Sushant Singh Rajput's last movie, Dil Bechara on her Instagram handle. With the trailer, Kriti wrote: "Its gonna be really hard to watch this one.. but how can I not!! ðŸ’”". Take a look at the post:

All about Sushant Singh's last film Dil Bechara

Dil Bechara is the Indian adaptation of the hit Hollywood movie, The Fault In Our Stars, which delivers an emotional love story of two youngsters, who experience the journey of love and life one last time as they, both, are suffering from a deadly disease. Helmed by Mukesh Chhabra, the romantic entertainer also stars Saif Ali Khan in a prominent role. The Fault in Our stars was inspired by John Green's much-loved book by the same name.

Sushant Singh Rajput's demise

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, aged 34, passed away at his Bandra residence on Sunday, June 14. Sushant's house help informed the police soon after he found the actor in an unconscious state. Sushant's mortal remains were taken to the Cooper Hospital in Mumbai for post-mortem, and his last rites were conducted a day after that. The actor’s mortal remains were cremated at the Pawan Hans crematorium in Vile Parle in Mumbai. The actor's family conducted the 'ashes immersion' rites in Patna after his US-based sister Shweta Singh Kirti flew in.

