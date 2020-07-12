Kriti Sanon And Varun Dhawan's Songs Effectively Captured Their On-screen Chemistry

Kriti Sanon and Varun Dhawan are among the most loved and talented youngsters in the Hindi film industry. They were seen together in the film Dilwale. While the film failed to garner much at the domestic box office, it was reportedly a commercial success overseas. Kriti and Varun were also praised for their chemistry. Their on-screen pair and the chemistry shared between the two has stolen many hearts. The on-screen couple has appeared together in some chartbuster songs. Read to know the list of songs they have appeared in.

ALSO READ: Kriti Sanon And Tiger Shroff Starrer 'Heropanti' - Reasons To Watch The Actors' Debut Film

Manma Emotion Jaage

The song Manma Emotion Jaage is a peppy and flirty dance track for couples from the film Dilwale. The chartbuster song is very catchy and perfect to groove on. The song features Varun Dhavan and Kriti Sanon. The groovy song is sung by Antara Mitra, Amit Mishra and Anushka Manchanda, while lyrics are written by Amitabh Bhattacharya.

Aira Gaira

The peppy song Aira Gaira featured in the Dharma Productions period drama film, Kalank. Well-known singers like Antara Mitra, Javed Ali, Tushar Joshi & Akashdeep Sengupta have lent their voice to this track. Reportedly, many musicians were called to lend their voice to this song which has been composed by Pritam. The star cast includes Madhuri Dixit, Sonakshi Sinha, Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Aditya Roy Kapur, and Sanjay Dutt.

ALSO READ: Kriti Sanon's Beautiful Earring Collection You Must Check Out; See Pics

Premika

Premika is another peppy number from the film Dilwale. The song was picturised on Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon. Benny Dayal and Kanika Kapoor croon this peppy number. The lyrics are appealing and so is the music, making it a good party number.

Tukur Tukur

Tukur Tukur is from Rohit Shetty's directorial film Dilwale. The film released in the year 2015 and had Shahrukh Khan, Kajol, Varun Dhawan, and Kriti Sanon in lead roles. The happy and groovy Tukur Tukur song is sung by various artists including Arijit Singh, Kanika Kapoor, Neha Kakkar, Nakash Aziz, and Siddharth Mahadevan. The plot of the rom-com film revolves around the siblings of two estranged lovers, who fall for each other, unaware of the violent past that drove them apart.

ALSO READ: Kriti Sanon Or Sara Ali Khan: Who Looks Better In The Light Green Gharara?

ALSO READ: Kriti Sanon's Wedding-ready Lehengas From Her Traditional Wardrobe Are Every Girl's Envy

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.