Dil Bechara: Kriti Sanon Sums Up Dilemma, Others Cite Dialogue To Ask Question To Sushant

As Dil Bechara geared up for release, Kriti Sanon summed up dilemma for her and the fans. Others cited a dialogue to ask why Sushant did not listen to it.

Joel Kurian
Dil Bechara: Kriti Sanon sums up dilemma, others cite dialogue to ask question to Sushant

It’s not common for someone’s last film release to release after the person's death. However, that is set to happen with Sushant Singh Rajput as Dil Bechara gears up for release after the actor’s untimely demise. Amid the circumstances of the Chhichhore star’s death, emotions ran high upon the release of the trailer on Monday and not just fans, even celebrities were left with a lump in their throat. 

One of Sushant’s closest friends, Kriti Sanon aptly summed up the dilemma that many were set to have with Dil Bechara. Sushant’s Raabta co-star wrote that it was going to be ‘very hard’ to watch this one, but at the same time, she asked how could she not watch the movie. 

Here’s the post 

Another of Sushant’s co-star, Sara Ali Khan wrote how he was going to shine on the big screen ‘one last time.’

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Rajkumar Rao wrote that Sushant will always in the hearts of everyone forever.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Kartik Aaryan and Ayushmann Khurrana posted heart and heartbreak emojis to convey their feelings. 

Bhumi Pednekar was ‘overwhelmed with millions of emotions.’

Suniel Shetty termed it 'heart warming.' Anil Kapoor called it a ‘beautiful trailer’ and the film was a ‘tribute to the star we lost too soon’ and how Sushant was set to ‘be immortalised through his work forever in millions of hearts.’ Farhan Akhtar wrote that we had ‘lost a talented actor way too soon’ but the film brought a smile to the 'face with its charming, bittersweet feel.'

Nawazuddin Siddiqui hailed the ‘amazing work' by Sushant. Riteish Deshmukh wrote that Sushant will ‘live forever’ in hearts and will continue ‘shining bright in the skies.’ Nushrratt Bharucha was overwhelmed and called it heart-warming and heart-breaking at the same time.

Hansal Mehta had a ‘lump in his throat’ to see the ‘young boy’ look ‘so alive’ in the trailer. Madhur Bhandarkar used the #SushantInOurHeartsForever.

Some were also unhappy with Sushant over a dialogue ‘Janam kab lena hai aur marna kab hai woh hum nahin decide kar sakte hain, par jeena kaise hai woh hum decide kar sakte hain’ in the film. Meera Chopra asked Sushant why then he 'did not decide to live.' Khushbu Sundar hoped he had listened to his own dialogue. Anil Sharma also asked why ‘he did it.’

Dil Bechara also marks the debut of Mukesh Chhabra, casting director who makes his directorial debut, and actor Sanjana Sanghi. The film, which is the official remake of The Fault in Our Stars, releases on Disney+Hotstar on July 24.

