Kriti Sanon Surely Loves Bold Eyes And Here's The Proof, See Pictures

Kriti Sanon's recently released movie Panipat opposite Arjun Kapoor saw a warm welcome at the box office. Kriti Sanon is now gearing up for her much-anticipated movie- Laxman Utekar's Mimi, which marks her first film as a solo lead. Known for her chic looks and on-point style game, Kriti's makeup is something that inspires fans even more. Sanon surely knows how to rock the bold eye makeup at ease and these pictures are proof.

Kriti Sanon loves eye makeup and here's proof

Kriti Sanon's bold brown eye makeup look is perfect for a date. Here, Kriti has clubbed her eye shadow with some light brown hues and kajal. Wearing a classy suit, she looks gorgeous.

Kriti Sanon's smoky black eye makeup perfectly suits her ethnic attire. The picture, that sees her teaming her eye makeup with nude lip colour and neat hairdo, stormed the internet. Take a look.

Kriti Sanon's photos from her recent shoot with Nupur Sanon made a lot of noise online. Kriti is seen wearing a shimmery blue dress. Teaming the bold blue eye makeup and elegant accessories, Kriti Sanon's outfit received much love from fans. Take a look.

Hina Khan Talks About Ordeal With Stalker And How She Dealt With Threats

While promoting Panipat back in December, Kriti was only seen donning ethnic suits. Here, the Housefull 4 star is seen wearing a beige suit with a big bindi. Check out her stunning eye makeup.

Hina Khan, Kriti Sanon & Jennifer Winget's golden outfits that you will want to steal

Once again Kriti Sanon's eye makeup compliments her overall attire. With a bold winged liner and richly matte lipstick, she looks stunning. Check out.

Kriti Sanon And Her Love For Outfits That Scream Flower Power!

Kriti Sanon Has The Most Vibrant Wardrobe And These Pictures Are Proof

(Image courtesy: Kriti Sanon Instagram)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.